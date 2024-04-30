Dunstable Scouts brave the rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 300 young Scouts braved the rain and wind to take part in the Dunstable District St Georges Day parade last Sunday.

The Young people aged 4 to 18 walked, with their leaders, from Priory gardens through Dunstable to St Mary’s church. Hidden under umbrellas and wrapped up in their coats, tip-toeing through puddles and wiping rain from their faces, they finished in super quick time to meet inside the church to renew their Scouting promises and say thank you to their leaders for all their help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The District Lead Volunteer, Matthew Slade-Pedrick, said “We’re all so proud of the young people. It could have been easy to stay at home, but they decided that splashing through puddles and walking in the rain was much more fun”

Marching in the rain