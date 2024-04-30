Dunstable Scouts brave the rain
Over 300 young Scouts braved the rain and wind to take part in the Dunstable District St Georges Day parade last Sunday.
The Young people aged 4 to 18 walked, with their leaders, from Priory gardens through Dunstable to St Mary’s church. Hidden under umbrellas and wrapped up in their coats, tip-toeing through puddles and wiping rain from their faces, they finished in super quick time to meet inside the church to renew their Scouting promises and say thank you to their leaders for all their help.
The District Lead Volunteer, Matthew Slade-Pedrick, said “We’re all so proud of the young people. It could have been easy to stay at home, but they decided that splashing through puddles and walking in the rain was much more fun”
Scouting in Dunstable are looking for more volunteers to help. Another 30 volunteers will give another 150 young people to experience new adventures and skills for life.