Dunstable Sea Cadet Unit celebrated a busy year of achievements and activities at the annual Awards evening last Friday, attended by Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Cynthia Gresham.

Other dignitaries were Councillor Louise O'Riordan, the Town Mayor for Dunstable, past mayors and mayoresses, Councillors, and Don't Let Dunstable Die. Many of the visitors who were in attendance have had long associations with the unit, either as staff or supporting the unit.

The cadets of TS Lionel Preston started the evening for the assembled dignitaries and parents with the colour ceremony before moving on to the awards.

Awards and Recipients

Cynthia Gresham, His Majesty’s Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire and Councillor Louise O'Riordan presenting Cadet of the Year award to Able Cadet Freddie and Able Cadet Jacob.

The invited dignitaries presented many awards over the evening for activities from boating, including sailing and rowing, to those for drill or best-dressed cadets. The senior cadets presented awards for the Runner-up and Instructor of the Year, which are voted for by the cadets.

Junior of the Year (aged 10-12 years) - based on attendance at Parade nights, community events and boating hours.

Presented By: Deputy Lord-Lieutenant & Dunstable Town Mayor

Winner: Junior Cadet First Class Bess

Able Cadet Freddie and Able Cadet Jacob presenting Herbert Instructor's Cup to Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Kayte Hollis RNR.

Junior Cadet of the Year (aged 12-14 years) - based on attendance at Parade nights, community events and boating hours.

Presented By: Deputy Lord-Lieutenant & Dunstable Town Mayor

Winner: Cadet First Class Sophie

Cadet of the Year - based on attendance at Parade nights, community events and boating hours.

Presented By: Deputy Lord-Lieutenant & Dunstable Town Mayor

Winner: Able Cadet Freddie & Able Cadet Jacob

Instructor of the Year - voted for by the cadets themselves.

Presented By: Able Cadet Freddie Able Cadet Jacob

Winner: SLt (SCC) Kayte Hollis RNR

The John Chatterley Trophy – Cadets’ Cadet of the Year - was voted for by the cadets themselves.

Presented By: John Chatterley

Winner: Able Cadet Freddie

Sewell Divisional Cup - for the best division, based on attendance at Parade nights, community events, qualifications and standard of uniform.

Presented By: Gary Sewell

Winner: Hood Division

Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Kayte Hollis RNR, Officer in Charge at Dunstable unit, said: “Thank you all for a great night! Congratulations to all cadets on your performance tonight. Everyone is incredibly proud of each and every one of you."

“Sea Cadets offers so many opportunities to both adults and young people. It is important to remember that we are an independent charity that relies on volunteers in the local community to help make a positive difference in the lives of so many young people in your area. If you think you could help us, please get in touch. Likewise, if you are between ages 10 and 18 and are interested in becoming a Sea Cadet, we would love to hear from you.”

Unit Chairman John Salter expressed his appreciation for the time and results the Unit Management Team and the staff achieved in supporting the cadets in their journey.

Dunstable Sea Cadets, part of the national charity Sea Cadets, gives young people a new perspective. We broaden horizons and create possibilities. Working across the UK with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18, we help them see the world with confidence gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and a Royal Navy ethos. We aim to help more young people know the future they want—and make it happen.

The unit parades on Wednesday and Friday from 19:00 to 21:30, and meets at The Old Mill, West Street, Dunstable. Visit www.sea-cadets.org/dunstable to find out how you can join.