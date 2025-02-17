Dunstable Town Council celebrates 40 years

Bennett's Splash and Café

Dunstable Town Council is excited to announce a year long celebration marking its 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of providing services in Dunstable.

To honour this milestone, Dunstable Town Council commissioned illustrator Katie Hounsome to create new lamppost banners along the High Street, highlighting some of the many services and facilities that the Town Council delivers, from providing community events and running the cemetery to youth activities and the Town Ranger service.

Adding to the excitement, Dunstable will host its first-ever Soapbox Derby this year, promising fun and thrills for all ages. The event invites creative minds to design their own non-motorised karts and race them down a specially designed track, offering a day of action-packed entertainment for participants and spectators. The event will take place in Priory Gardens on Saturday 9 August from 11 am. If you’re interested in participating, visit our website for more details and to access the registration pack: https://www.dunstable.gov.uk/event/dunstables-soapbox-derby/

Councillor Louise O’Riordan Town Mayor of Dunstable said: “For 40 years, Dunstable Town Council has been at the heart of our community, working tirelessly to enrich the lives of our residents, businesses and visitors. This milestone gives us an opportunity to reflect on our achievements and look forward to an exciting future. We’re thrilled to launch the celebrations with the new lamppost banners and can’t wait to see the creativity and community spirit on display at our Soapbox Derby.”

Throughout the year, the Town Council will hold series of initiatives, events and activities designed to bring the community together and celebrate this historic milestone.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow the Town Council’s website and social media channels for the latest updates on the 40th anniversary celebrations.

www.dunstable.gov.uk | Facebook @dunstabletowncouncil | Instagram @dunstablecouncil