Dunstable Town Council celebrates 40 years with thrilling first-ever soapbox derby

The event brought together residents, local organisations, and visitors for a day of entertainment, friendly competition, and community celebration.

Crowds gathered to cheer on local teams, who all brought unique soapbox designs, demonstrating exceptional creativity, engineering skills, and community spirit.

The winners of the 2025 Dunstable Soapbox Derby were:

Fastest Time – Junior F1 Team

Best Presentation – Dunstable Green Watch - Dunstable Community Fire Station

Other participating teams included:

The Flying Stunt Monkeys

Speedy Washers – Anderson Domestic Repair Services

The Go Go – Accident Intelligence, Dunstable

The Dunstable Swan

A big thank you is extended to all the teams who participated, and the made the first Dunstable Soapbox Derby a resounding success.

The Council wishes also to extend its sincere thanks to the event sponsor, Joanna Connolly – The Mortgage Mum, as well as to compère Jezo Bond, St John Ambulance, security personnel, BBB Group, stallholders, caterers, and Barworx for their valued contributions.

Cllr Sally Kimondo, Town Mayor of Dunstable, said: “This milestone anniversary provided the perfect opportunity to introduce a new and exciting event to our community. The Soapbox Derby was a wonderful display of talent, teamwork, and local pride, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed to making it such a success.”

Dunstable Town Council looks forward to building on the success of this year’s Derby and establishing it as a signature event in the town’s annual event calendar.

