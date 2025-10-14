Dunstable Town Council celebrates restoration of iconic red phone box on Church Street

People gathered around the red phone box converted into a defibrillator station.

Dunstable Town Council marked the official opening of the newly restored red phone box on Church Street on Wednesday 1 October at 5.30pm.

The event was hosted by the Town Mayor, Councillor Sally Kimondo, and celebrated a successful community partnership that has transformed a local landmark into a life-saving facility.

Encouraged by Councillor Liz Jones and former Councillor Lisa Bird, the Town Council purchased the last remaining red phone box in Dunstable from British Telecom for just £1. As a listed structure, the iconic phone box has now been beautifully restored by a specialist conservator and repurposed to house a publicly accessible defibrillator.

The Council worked in partnership with Sarah Pyatt and the charity SADS UK (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) to install the defibrillator. Sarah raised the necessary funds and donated the equipment in memory of her son, Jake, who tragically passed away aged just sixteen from SADS.

Two planters have also been added next to the box thanks to sponsorship from local businesses.

Town Mayor Councillor Sally Kimondo said: “This project truly reflects the spirit of Dunstable, a town that cares deeply about its heritage, its people, and its community partnerships. By restoring this iconic red phone box, we’ve not only preserved a piece of local history but also created something that could save lives. I want to thank everyone involved, from Sarah Pyatt and SADS UK to our councillors, local businesses, and residents for their dedication and generosity.”

The restoration has saved an important part of Dunstable’s history, improved the appearance of the area, and, most importantly, provided a vital lifesaving resource for the community.