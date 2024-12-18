Dunstable Town Council celebrates successful three-day Twilight Market event

Dunstable Town Council’s highly anticipated three-day Twilight Market filled the town with a festive atmosphere from Friday 13 December to Sunday 15 December, drawing a record-breaking number of visitors.

Now in its fourth year, this FREE magical event brings families together to celebrate and create cherished memories in the heart of Dunstable.

The Square and Middle Row were transformed into a bustling hub of activity, featuring local traders, family-friendly entertainment, and a wonderful sense of community spirit.

The Twilight Market offered visitors a chance to explore an array of unique crafts and delicious food, proudly showcasing the talent and creativity of Dunstable's local businesses. Alongside the vibrant stalls, families enjoyed a range of FREE activities, including face painting, a magical Santa’s Grotto and a children’s ride that kept little ones entertained throughout the weekend.

Twilight Markets

Enhancing the festive atmosphere, several local businesses along Middle Row extended their opening hours, inviting visitors to enjoy even more of what Dunstable has to offer.

The event showcased local talent with performances on the community stage, featuring singers, dancers, and other performers who captivated visitors. As part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) cultural project Calling Dunstable opened on stage Friday with a performance from Priory Academy. The project continued to shine a spotlight on local talent with additional performance on Saturday by pianist Akshay Unnikrishnan. The project celebrates the remarkable creativity and artistry within the Dunstable community.

The stage offered performances to suit all visitors, from lively young audiences cheering on local bands to the timeless beauty of classic carols, the smooth vibes of soft rock, and the nostalgic melodies of the 1950s.

The event was warmly received by the public, with one attendee, Laura, sharing her heartfelt experience: “My children went to visit Father Christmas and it was just so wonderful. We used to book a visit every year when the children were really young, but it is just too expensive now. The gift of a visit that was free was such a wonderful gift from the council and meant the world to my children and to me. Thank you.”

Stalls along Middle Row

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Twilight Market,” said Cllr Liz Jones, Chair of the Community Services Committee for Dunstable Town Council. “It was heartwarming to see our community come together to support local businesses and traders and enjoy a fun-filled weekend. The FREE activities and entertainment created a welcoming atmosphere for everyone.”

A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors for making the Twilight Market a success: Everyone Active for supporting the stage, Dunstable Rotary Club for bringing Santa’s Grotto to life, and Guideline Publications and Elite Microcement for their generous contributions.

The Twilight Market underscores Dunstable Town Council’s commitment to fostering community connections and providing opportunities for local businesses and traders to thrive. Plans are already underway to bring even more excitement and festivities to future events.

For more information about upcoming events in Dunstable, visit www.dunstable.gov.uk or follow us on social media.