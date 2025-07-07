Dunstable Town Council celebrates young entrepreneurs at second Young Traders Market

For the second consecutive year, Dunstable Town Council hosted its Young Traders Market on Saturday 5 July.

The event is part of the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) Young Traders campaign, which aims to inspire and support aspiring entrepreneurs aged 16 to 30 to start trading at local markets.

On the day, young traders showcased a vibrant and diverse selection of products, including handmade candles, artisan bakes, natural dog treats, and unique handcrafted items.

The Young Traders were scored and judged by The Town Mayor Cllr Sally Kimondo and Nathan for Howden Insurance, who went to each stall and judged each Young Trader using set criteria.

Young Trader winners with the Town Mayor, representative from Howden Insurance and the Town Centre Manager

There were three overall winners, with scores incredibly close across the board:

1st place – Skye from Country House Treats

2nd place – Elle from Lille’s Bakes from Delucas deli

3rd place – Georgiana from Scent and Bloom Collection

Skye, who also took the top spot last year, impressed the judges once again and was crowned the overall winner for a second year.

Winners of the Dunstable Young Trader Market have been invited to the second stage of the NMFT campaign to trade at the London and South Regional Finals on 13 July hosted by Hackney Markets, or they can join the Bury St Edmunds Regional Final. The winners of these reginal finals will be invited to the national final which will be on 22 and 23 August on the Waterside in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

We wish them all the best of luck!

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Sally Kimondo said, “It’s wonderful to see our Young Traders Market return for the second year, brimming with creativity, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit. A big thank you to Howden Insurance for their generous sponsorship — their support helps make events like this possible. It’s heartening to see such a bright future through the eyes of our young traders and the fantastic range of products they bring. Congratulations to Skye for winning for the second time — a truly inspiring achievement!’’

Howden Insurance proudly sponsored the Young Trader Market, allowing the Town Council to provide young traders with a free stall and table and free insurance. Young traders are also eligible to book any Middle Row Market stall at a reduced fee of £10. So far, more than 17 young traders have taken up this offer.

To find out more about trading at Middle Row Market please contact the Town Centre Manager at [email protected] or call 01582 891436.