Dunstable Town Council enhances public spaces with solar benches
The installation of the solar benches is part of a broader effort by Dunstable Town Council to promote green energy, modernise the town’s infrastructure and commitment to sustainability.
The solar benches aim to enhance Dunstable’s public spaces, reduce carbon emissions, and provide residents and visitors with convenient renewable energy-powered charging facilities which will offer users the ability to charge their phones, tablets, and other small electronic devices, using clean solar energy.
Chair of the Community Service Committee for Dunstable Town Council Councillor Liz Jones commented: "We are excited to bring these innovative solar benches to our community. Thanks to the UKSPF funding, this initiative will provide practical benefits while promoting environmental awareness. It's another step toward making Dunstable a greener, more connected town."
The solar benches are strategically placed in key locations across the town including The Square, Grove House Gardens and Priory Gardens to ensure easy accessibility for all.
The solar benches serve multiple functions:
Ultimate Convenience: USB charging ports and wireless charging ensuring devices are powered on the go
Listen and Lounge: Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy music outdoors
Green Energy: Powered entirely by solar panels, the benches provide a sustainable alternative to traditional power sources
Enhanced Public Spaces: The benches improve the overall aesthetic and functionality of parks and public spaces in Dunstable
The benches are also designed with LED lighting for nighttime visibility, ensuring they can be used day and night.
The installation of these solar-powered benches marks just the beginning of Dunstable’s efforts to integrate smart, green technologies into its urban landscape.