Dunstable Town Council welcomes new Mayor Councillor Sally Kimondo

Dunstable Town Council is proud to announce that Councillor Sally Kimondo has been appointed as the new Mayor of Dunstable, becoming the town’s first black Mayor.

Councillor Kimondo received the Mayoral robes and chains from the outgoing Town Mayor, the first independent Mayor of Dunstable, Councillor Louise O’Riordan.

During the ceremony, Councillor Kimondo also launched a commemorative book marking 40 years since the Town Council’s inception — a milestone in itself, showcasing Dunstable’s growth, resilience, and strong community spirit.

Two local charities, CHUMS and Hospice at Home Volunteers, will be the beneficiaries of the Mayor’s fundraising efforts this year. Councillor Kimondo shared personal stories about the profound impact of these organisations, from supporting bereaved children to offering compassion to families experiencing end-of-life care.

Councillor Kimondo said: “This moment is not just about me; it’s about every child who now sees someone who looks like them in leadership. It’s about a town that chooses unity, growth, and representation. I’m honoured to serve as Mayor of Dunstable, especially in this 40th anniversary year of our Town Council.

Every charity and community group plays a crucial role in making our society better,” she said. “I look forward to working with and for every resident in our town and I invite you all to join me in supporting CHUMS and Hospice at Home through the many events planned throughout the year.”

CHUMS – Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Service supporting Children, Young People and their families, with other services specifically supporting adults; Babyloss Bereavement Service and Bedfordshire Suicide Bereavement Service. https://chums.uk.com/

Hospice at Home Volunteers- Hospice at home volunteers offer a variety of services to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families/carers. They provide practical help, companionship, and support in the home, helping to make life easier for those in need. www.hospiceathomevolunteers.co.uk