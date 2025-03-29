Dunstable welcomes German twin town visitors for friendly lunch and exchange
Dunstable Town Twinning Association by Past Mayor Cllr Peter Hollick
Members of the Dunstable International Twinning Association (DITA) were pleased to welcome two friends from Dunstable’s Twin Town in Germany - Porz am Rhein - on a private visit.
Susanne and Udo Ristic came to Dunstable last Wednesday.
Susanne was particularly responsible for organising the visit to Porz of the Deputy Mayor and members of DITA in January.
DITA members were pleased to entertain our guests for a convivial lunch at Chez Jerome. Members reminisced about their visit in January and gave an up-date as to what was happening in Dunstable.
All look forward to further visits.