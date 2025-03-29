Dunstable welcomes German twin town visitors for friendly lunch and exchange

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable Town Twinning Association

Members of the Dunstable International Twinning Association (DITA) were pleased to welcome two friends from Dunstable’s Twin Town in Germany - Porz am Rhein - on a private visit.

Susanne and Udo Ristic came to Dunstable last Wednesday.

Susanne was particularly responsible for organising the visit to Porz of the Deputy Mayor and members of DITA in January.

Chez Jerome - Udo and Susanne second and third in on right

DITA members were pleased to entertain our guests for a convivial lunch at Chez Jerome. Members reminisced about their visit in January and gave an up-date as to what was happening in Dunstable.

All look forward to further visits.