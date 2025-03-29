Dunstable welcomes German twin town visitors for friendly lunch and exchange

By Peter Hollick
Contributor
Published 29th Mar 2025, 18:18 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dunstable Town Twinning Association by Past Mayor Cllr Peter Hollick

Members of the Dunstable International Twinning Association (DITA) were pleased to welcome two friends from Dunstable’s Twin Town in Germany - Porz am Rhein - on a private visit.

Susanne and Udo Ristic came to Dunstable last Wednesday.

Susanne was particularly responsible for organising the visit to Porz of the Deputy Mayor and members of DITA in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chez Jerome - Udo and Susanne second and third in on rightChez Jerome - Udo and Susanne second and third in on right
Chez Jerome - Udo and Susanne second and third in on right

DITA members were pleased to entertain our guests for a convivial lunch at Chez Jerome. Members reminisced about their visit in January and gave an up-date as to what was happening in Dunstable.

All look forward to further visits.

Related topics:DunstableMayor
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice