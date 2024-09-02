Dunstable Yesteryear: Dramas during the Civil War

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cavalry raided the town's church

Bullet holes dating back to the English Civil War can still be seen in a door at Dunstable’s Priory Church – a reminder of the day in 1644 when Royalist cavalry rode into the town and fired musket shots at the Rector and congregation.

The incident was re-enacted at the church in 2008 when this photo was taken.

The civil war will be remembered again on Tuesday evening next week (7.45, Methodist Church, September 10) when Dunstable Local History Society will hear a talk by military expert Stephen Barker about some of the battles nationwide and the paintings which they inspired.

Dunstable was on the border between areas controlled either by the Royalists or Parliamentarians during the war and the town was damaged by soldiers from both sides.

In October 1643 a large detachment of Parliamentary soldiers, on their way to attack the Royalists holding Newport Pagnell, came into Dunstable “and made great spoile”. It was reported that the soldiers became angry because the townspeople had not welcomed them or invited them into their homes.

Perhaps this was the occasion when the Eleanor Cross, the elaborate monument to King Edward’s queen in the centre of Dunstable, was destroyed.

On November 15 1647 some mutinous soldiers in the Parliamentary Army held a “council of war” at Hockliffe.

The following year fleeing Royalist soldiers, after their defeat at St Neots, hid in the fields around Luton. Some made their way to Bridge Street, Luton, where nine were killed in a skirmish.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.