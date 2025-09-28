Dunstable Yesteryear - Ironic end for an old pub

There’s a Dunstable link between the historic Three Cranes pub in London and an equally famous pub with the same name in Charlestown USA.

The story revolves around Robert Long who emigrated to Britain’s colony in America in October 1635.

His wife, Sarah, had died four years previously and was buried at Dunstable. Robert decided to start a new life, following the example of the Dunstable clergyman, the Rev Zachary Symmes, who had sailed to America in 1634 in search of what he regarded as religious freedom. Zachary had helped to found Charlestown, now a part of Boston, Massachusetts.

Robert, who left England with his children and his new wife, was perhaps more broadminded than Zachary. He was described as an “inn holder” on the passenger list of the ship, The Defence, which docked at Boston in October 1635. Robert quickly purchased an important building near the seaport, previously the home of Governor John Winthrop, and converted it into a tavern. He called it The Three Cranes, inspired by the famous London pub which had also stood close to a dockyard.

The Three Cranes pub in London.

The trio in the inn’s title were not birds, but the wooden cranes used to unload heavy casks of wine on to Vintry wharf nearby.

The London pub, now demolished, stood in Upper Thames Street which ran along the banks of the river between Blackfriars Bridge and what is now Cannon Street. It was the object of some very disparaging comments in Samuel Pepys’ diary of 1661: “ We all went over to the 'Three Crane' Taverne, and (though the best room of the house), in such a narrow dogghole we were crammed (and I believe we were near forty), that it made me loath my company and victuals, and a sorry poor dinner it was too."

The Three Cranes in America became a landmark venue in Charlestown and was run by Robert Long and his descendants until 1775. Ironically, it was men from his homeland who brought it to an end. During the American War of Independence, rebellious colonists occupied Bunker Hill and British troops were sent to remove them.

Rebel snipers in nearby Charlestown shot at the soldiers from their windows and British cannon fire was then directed on the town. The Three Cranes was one of the buildings destroyed.

The Three Cranes pub in Boston.

Today, there is a fascination In the USA with the story. The foundations of the tavern have been uncovered by archaeologists and remain on display.

Descendants of Robert and Sarah Long, now living in Chicago, visited Dunstable earlier this year.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.