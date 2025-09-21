Dunstable Yesteryear - Medieval view of Middle Row

An AI image of part of Middle Row in medieval times

Middle Row, Dunstable, is pictured here as it might have looked in medieval times. The image has been created by an Artificial Intelligence site using photos of a wooden model displayed in Grove House, Dunstable, during the recent History Day.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The model, once kept in Priory House, was clearly based on the researches and drawings of the late John Bailey, who made a detailed analysis in 1979 of four buildings at the southern end of Middle Row.

Mr Bailey found surviving evidence of timber-framed shops, three-storeys high, which had an open-air structure on the ground floor from which goods were sold. The traders would have lived in the rooms above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildings today are numbered 26-32, now occupied by Beards and Barnets (number 26), Luxury Nails (28) and two empty properties nearer the Square

Middle Row was created by King Henry I early in the 1100s when he set up the equivalent of a New Town with narrow plots of land available to rent by traders. The shops on the site today still occupy the original long and narrow layouts, except where premises have been combined in more recent times.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.