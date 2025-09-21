Dunstable Yesteryear - Medieval view of Middle Row
The model, once kept in Priory House, was clearly based on the researches and drawings of the late John Bailey, who made a detailed analysis in 1979 of four buildings at the southern end of Middle Row.
Mr Bailey found surviving evidence of timber-framed shops, three-storeys high, which had an open-air structure on the ground floor from which goods were sold. The traders would have lived in the rooms above.
The buildings today are numbered 26-32, now occupied by Beards and Barnets (number 26), Luxury Nails (28) and two empty properties nearer the Square
Middle Row was created by King Henry I early in the 1100s when he set up the equivalent of a New Town with narrow plots of land available to rent by traders. The shops on the site today still occupy the original long and narrow layouts, except where premises have been combined in more recent times.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.