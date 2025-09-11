Dunstable Yesteryear: Old photos and works of detection

Charles Smy's postcard showing the fire at the Wesleyan Chapel with (inset) Pamela Birch during her talk.

Pamela Birch, the county archivist, displayed a selection of photographs at the Dunstable and District Local History Society’s September meeting to demonstrate how they contain clues which helps with historical research.

Photographic images have been created since Victorian times using a wide range of techniques and it is sometimes possible to identify these to deduce the date a picture was taken.

One example was a colour photograph of flowers growing in a glass house at Luton Hoo. It could have been taken in quite recent times but the image was created by a method which dates it back to around 1908.

From the same year Pamela screened a photo of particular interest to Dunstable, showing the fire which destroyed the town’s Wesleyan Chapel (replaced by the present Methodist Church) on September 14 that year. There was no doubt about the date of the picture because the photographer, Charles Smy, scratched the details on his negative before producing a print. An oddity on all Mr Smy’s captions was that the letter “S” was reproduced in reverse form, even on his own signature.

One early picture, seemingly of four women posing alongside each other, was clearly of the same person and was produced by clever time-lapse photography.

Some photos of the interior of the old Waterlow’s printing works in Dunstable were the work of Bruce Turvey, whose local business is still fondly remembered. And another local photographer, James Field, was represented in Pamela’s talk by a rare picture of workmen in a field alongside Church Street digging the foundations of what became the Bagshawe’s engineering works.

The history society’s meetings are held in the Methodist Church Hall (on the spot where the chapel mentioned above was destroyed by fire). The next talk will be at 7.45 on Tuesday, October 14, when Bedfordshire-born David Fletcher, of BBC TV’s “Flog It” programme, will give a light-hearted talk about his 40 years as a Fine Art valuer and auctioneer.