Dunstable Yesteryear - Retirement gift for a popular headmaster

Retirement gift for headmaster Cunnington.

Local newspaper files bulge with pictures of school speech days, usually featuring a VIP guest bestowing pupils with their well-deserved awards.

The picture here is rather different, because the two boys on stage are presenting a gift to their headmaster.

It was taken by the Dunstable Gazette in July 1963 when Mr L.H. Cunnington retired as headteacher at Ashton Primary School in Church Street, Dunstable. He had been in charge for 19 years, which he described as the happiest in his career.

He received a variety of gifts at a school assembly, including a record player carried on to the stage by the two pupils seen here.

Ashton School in 2006 before its demolition.

On the left, seated, is Canon Christopher Mackonochie, who was Rector of Dunstable from 1958 to 1966. He had been a curate at the Priory Church before becoming a chaplain to the Forces during the Second World War.

The Ashton school building no longer exists, and an Aldi store now stands on part of the site. But the school, now called Ashton St Peter’s Church of England VA Primary School, is in smart new buildings on part of what used to be the Dunstable Grammar School sports field at Leighton Court, Dunstable.

Our second photo shows the school in its Church Street days, with the Priory Church in the background. It was taken in February 2006, the year before the school moved to its new site.

Work on the original school buildings had began in 1861, and the Ashton Elementary Schools for boys and girls opened in 1864. They became Ashton St Peter’s Junior Mixed and Infants school in 1936.

Dunstable Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.