Dunstable Yesteryear - Sixty Years of Musicals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local group's diamond anniversary

Dunstable Musical Theatre Company is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Its first show was at the newly opened Queensway Hall in 1964, when it presented the Gilbert and Sullivan classic The Pirates of Penzance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company was then calling itself the Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society, but over the years has moved away from operetta to musicals, hence its change of name. A production of My Fair Lady in 1978 was a landmark show, and then it had a even bigger success with Oklahoma! in 1992 when the hall was full every night and over 3,200 tickets sold.

The 2008 production of The King and I

After a period presenting shows at Queensbury School, the company moved in 2007 to the new Grove Theatre where its productions have used the elaborate stage facilities to the full. Its opening show there, 42nd Street, had such ambitious lighting that it blew a fuse in the electrics! The company also presents smaller shows at the Little Theatre in High Street South (Return To The Forbidden Planet is scheduled there for May next year).

The photo here is from the 2008 production at the Grove Theatre of The King and I, with Bernadette Freed (seen here as Anna) and Chris Young as the King. The Dunstable Gazette’s review of the show had the excruciating headline: Glad I Went? Yes I Siam!

The company will celebrate its 60th birthday with an anniversary concert at the Priory Church on October 19, when it will feature some of its repertoire of show-stopping songs. The choice could range from Cats to Kismet.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.