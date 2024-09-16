Dunstable Yesteryear: The shop on the corner
The corner of King Street, Dunstable, was transformed in 1977 when a large apartment block named Albert Court was built to replace the buildings pictured here.
The grocery shop, advertising Fry’s Chocolate in its window, was run by Mrs Turner and Kate Brigginshaw who are pictured with the young Gwen Mardell standing in the doorway. The photo belongs to Gwen’s son-in-law and daughter, John and Maureen King, of Dunstable.
Opposite the shop, on the other corner of King Street, was the popular pub The Star and Garter which has recently been demolished and is now being replaced by new accommodation.
Kate met her husband-to-be Albert Brigginshaw when he was a customer at the pub. He used to call at the shop and Kate undoubtedly became the main attraction.
Albert, son of a Caddington farmer, had intended to run the shop with Kate after their marriage but the First World War began and he joined the army. He served with the Sherwood Foresters and died from wounds in September 1917.
It is a remarkable coincidence that cabinet-maker G King should also have premises in King Street, seen in the photo further down the street. But the families do not seem to have been related.
John King’s grandfather, Bob King, owned King’s waste warehouse which stood in what is now Ashton Square, on the spot once occupied by Martin’s newspaper shop.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.
