Dunstable Yesteryear: Where a pioneer photographer was based

Sidelight to a postcard of the old White Hart pub

The White Hart Inn, which had stabling for 20 horses at the rear of its premises, once stood in High Street North on the site now occupied by the Minutka convenience store. The building was knocked down and replaced by a more-modern pub with the same name which, in turn, was demolished when the Quadrant shopping precinct was built. It stood alongside today’s Nationwide offices which have also seen many changes: the well-remembered Charlie Coles cycle shop was once there and, long before that, the premises housed an even-older White Hart, notorious in Georgian times for cock-fighting events.

This picture was traced by postcard collector Trevor Hunt who has been writing a series of articles about pioneer Dunstable photographers for the newsletter produced by Dunstable Local History Society. The latest edition was published on Tuesday and can be viewed online on www.dunstablehistory.co.uk

Trevor was excited to spot that this postcard shows, on the right, the shop owned by photographer James Field who produced many of the early pictures of Dunstable. It may be Field himself standing, hand on hip, in front of the shop. He was a friend of the local historian Worthington Smith and provided the photos which illustrated Smith’s 1904 book about the town.

James Field was a Dunstable borough councillor from around 1900 and was particularly influential in restoring the town’s prosperity after the decline of the straw hat industry. With fellow councillor Arthur Nash he set up a New Industries Committee which succeeded in persuading the owners of Cross Paperware and Bagshawe Engineering to relocate their factories to Dunstable. No-one seemed to mind that the contract to build the new factories was awarded to Mr Nash!

Mr Field’s father was an agricultural labourer at Caddington before moving to 71 Edward Street, Dunstable. By 1890 his son had opened a shop as a hairdresser at High Street North where he later established his photographic business. He died in 1918.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.