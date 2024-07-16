Dunstable Young Trader triumphs at Portobello Road Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Skye Alefounder from Country House Treats wins the General Retail Category and named London and South East Young Trader of the Year 2024 at Portobella Road Market.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunstable Town Council hosted its first-ever Young Trader Market (YTM) in conjunction with their Middle Row Market on Saturday 6 July. The market was part of the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) Young Traders campaign, designed to encourage young entrepreneurs aged 16 to 30 to trade at local markets.

Among the talented participants was Skye Alefounder from Country House Treats – Natural Pet Supplies, Marwa from Soapandle and Ruby who showcased her handmade crochet items and all emerged as a winners at the Middle Row Young Trader’s Market. The winners earned them a spot to trade at the prestigious Portobello Road Market on Sunday 14 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skye was one of the winners, who traded at Portobello Road Market and led her to win in the General Retail category and named the London & South East Young Trader of the Year 2024.

Skye Alefounder - London & South East Young Trader of the Year 2024

Reflecting on her success, Skye said, “Winning at Portobello Road Market was an amazing experience. I'm thrilled to represent Dunstable and compete at the National Final. This journey has been incredible, and I'm so grateful for all the support I've received. I can’t wait to showcase my products at Stratford-Upon-Avon in August.

Skye is now advancing to the National Final in Stratford-upon-Avon on 23 & 24 August. The final will feature approximately 93 traders from the ten Young Traders Market regions across the UK and Northern Ireland, competing for cash prizes and the title of National Young Trader of the Year 2024. We wish Skye the best of luck!

You can support Skye by visiting her stall at Middle Row Market in Dunstable on Saturday 20 July, at Ashton Square from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, where she will be selling her range of natural dog treats and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Liz Jones, Chair of Community Services Committee said: ‘’We are incredibly proud of Skye’s achievements. Winning both her category and the overall title at Portobello Road Market is a testament to her hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. It's wonderful to see young talent from Dunstable being recognised at such a high level. We wish Skye all the best at the National Final.”

Skye and NMTF

Joe Harrison NMTF’s CEO said “Skye’s efforts and performance in Sunday’s YTM Regional Final at Portobello Road was exceptional. This was the largest Regional Final so far of the YTM campaign with over 70 traders in attendance vying for a place at the National Final in Stratford-upon- Avon. Her product knowledge, customer engagement, together with her excellent product, blew the judges away, this included not only the category judge on her general retail category, who is by profession a retail expert but also the other 3 judges from the other categories when deliberating on the Young Trader of the Year 2024 for London and the South East. We all here look forward to Skye joining us at the National Final on the 23rd & 24th August. To me she is a definite one to watch in her field for the future. Particularly as this was only the 3rd market event she has attended. Really well done Skye from all at the NMTF Team.”