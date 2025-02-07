Dunstable's Ashton Square toilets win platinum award at national Loo of the Year 2025

Ashton Square toilets

Dunstable Town Council is proud to announce that the Ashton Square Toilets have once again secured the prestigious Platinum Award at the Loo of the Year Awards 2025.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This award reflects the Town Council’s unwavering commitment to providing top-quality, accessible, and clean public amenities for both residents and visitors. Keeping public toilets open and well-maintained in the heart of Dunstable is a top priority, and this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our Town Rangers and Town Centre Services team.

Ashton Square toilets are open Monday to Saturday 9.00 am to 5.30 pm with extended evening and weekend hours on event days to support Dunstable’s free community events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Loo of the Year Awards is a nationally acclaimed competition that recognises excellence in public washroom facilities. The extra services provided by the Town Council and the team include a free refill water station, facilities for individuals with disabilities, family-friendly amenities like baby-changing stations and dual-size toilet seats, accessible children’s sink steps in both male and female toilets. A free Aunt Flow sanitary product dispenser in the women’s toilets make Ashton Square toilets a model of excellence.

awards for Ashton Square

Not only did the team maintain its Platinum award but was also awarded a Period Dignity Award, for providing free period products, via an Aunt Flow sanitary dispenser located in the women’s toilets. The Aunt flow dispenser is maintained and filled each month to provide free period products to support period dignity within the town.

The Town Rangers also received a Washroom Technician of the Year Award for providing a high level of commitment to a vital public service and regular cleaning. The consistent recognition through these accolades enabled us to retain our Premier League Award and secure a place on the Local Authority Public Toilet Roll of Honour.

Dunstable Town Council remains committed to maintaining these high standards and ensuring a positive experience for everyone who visits Ashton Square Toilets. These accolades reinforce the town’s dedication to providing clean, safe, and accessible public facilities, setting a shining example for other local authorities. Congratulations to our hard-working Town Rangers and Town Centre Services team for their well-deserved recognition!