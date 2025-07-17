singing alongplaceholder image
singing along

Dunstable’s ‘Big Lunch – Back to the 80s’ brings communities together in style

By Rachel Connor
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 14:44 BST
Dunstable Town Council’s annual Big Lunch event, organised and funded by Dunstable Town Council, took a nostalgic turn this year with a lively ‘Back to the 80s’ theme, in celebrations of the Town council’s 40th anniversary. The event drew 175 residents for a day of music, dancing, and community celebration in Grove House Gardens.

The event featured energetic live performances, classic 80s hits, and plenty of dancing. Farmhouse Catering served up a delicious picnic style afternoon tea, while refreshments – including tea, coffee, and water – were generously donated by Tesco.

A key element of the event’s success was the support from local organisations, businesses, and volunteers who came together to create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees.

One of the day’s highlights was a community raffle with fantastic prizes donated by:

  • Everyone Active – Family voucher
  • Asda – Dinner set
  • GObowling Dunstable – Two family vouchers
  • Oakley Studios – Three family portrait sessions
  • Bennett’s Splash Park & Café – Toasties and coffee for two
  • XVII Barbers – Free haircut

Special thanks go to:

  • Event Production Live – Sound and production
  • All the dynamic performers who kept the energy high
  • Dedicated volunteers, including Amazon staff, Lunch Club helpers, and Cllr Liz Jones
  • Photographer John Chatterley for capturing the spirit of the day
  • Rock & Redeemer Church
  • Local providers including CBC Community Safety, Age UK, and Bedfordshire Fire and Police Services
  • And lastly Dunstable Town Council staff.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Sally Kimondo, reflected on the day, saying:

“It was a fantastic event, and I was delighted to see so many people enjoying themselves. This is exactly what Dunstable Town Council is here for – to bring people together and give back to our wonderful community.”

As the music faded and the marquee came down, one message rang clear – Big Lunch 2025 has a tough act to follow. Thank you to everyone who made this year’s celebration truly “Simply the Best.”

Amazon Volunteers

1. Contributed

Amazon Volunteers Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
People talking to providers

2. Contributed

People talking to providers Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Jo Corrigan singing

3. Contributed

Jo Corrigan singing Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Everyone having a good time

4. Contributed

Everyone having a good time Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:DunstableTesco
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice