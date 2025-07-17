Dunstable’s ‘Big Lunch – Back to the 80s’ brings communities together in style

The event featured energetic live performances, classic 80s hits, and plenty of dancing. Farmhouse Catering served up a delicious picnic style afternoon tea, while refreshments – including tea, coffee, and water – were generously donated by Tesco.

A key element of the event’s success was the support from local organisations, businesses, and volunteers who came together to create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees.

One of the day’s highlights was a community raffle with fantastic prizes donated by:

Everyone Active – Family voucher

Asda – Dinner set

GObowling Dunstable – Two family vouchers

Oakley Studios – Three family portrait sessions

Bennett’s Splash Park & Café – Toasties and coffee for two

XVII Barbers – Free haircut

Special thanks go to:

Event Production Live – Sound and production

All the dynamic performers who kept the energy high

Dedicated volunteers, including Amazon staff, Lunch Club helpers, and Cllr Liz Jones

Photographer John Chatterley for capturing the spirit of the day

Rock & Redeemer Church

Local providers including CBC Community Safety, Age UK, and Bedfordshire Fire and Police Services

And lastly Dunstable Town Council staff.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Sally Kimondo, reflected on the day, saying:

“It was a fantastic event, and I was delighted to see so many people enjoying themselves. This is exactly what Dunstable Town Council is here for – to bring people together and give back to our wonderful community.”

As the music faded and the marquee came down, one message rang clear – Big Lunch 2025 has a tough act to follow. Thank you to everyone who made this year’s celebration truly “Simply the Best.”