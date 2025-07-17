Dunstable’s ‘Big Lunch – Back to the 80s’ brings communities together in style

The event featured energetic live performances, classic 80s hits, and plenty of dancing. Farmhouse Catering served up a delicious picnic style afternoon tea, while refreshments – including tea, coffee, and water – were generously donated by Tesco.
A key element of the event’s success was the support from local organisations, businesses, and volunteers who came together to create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees.
One of the day’s highlights was a community raffle with fantastic prizes donated by:
- Everyone Active – Family voucher
- Asda – Dinner set
- GObowling Dunstable – Two family vouchers
- Oakley Studios – Three family portrait sessions
- Bennett’s Splash Park & Café – Toasties and coffee for two
- XVII Barbers – Free haircut
Special thanks go to:
- Event Production Live – Sound and production
- All the dynamic performers who kept the energy high
- Dedicated volunteers, including Amazon staff, Lunch Club helpers, and Cllr Liz Jones
- Photographer John Chatterley for capturing the spirit of the day
- Rock & Redeemer Church
- Local providers including CBC Community Safety, Age UK, and Bedfordshire Fire and Police Services
- And lastly Dunstable Town Council staff.
Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Sally Kimondo, reflected on the day, saying:
“It was a fantastic event, and I was delighted to see so many people enjoying themselves. This is exactly what Dunstable Town Council is here for – to bring people together and give back to our wonderful community.”
As the music faded and the marquee came down, one message rang clear – Big Lunch 2025 has a tough act to follow. Thank you to everyone who made this year’s celebration truly “Simply the Best.”