Dunstable’s Middle Row Market hosts first-ever Young Trader Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winners of the Dunstable Young Trader Market have been invited to the second stage of the NMFT campaign to trade at the London and South Regional Finals - Portobello Road Market on Sunday 14 July.

Held on Saturday 6 July, the Young Traders Market formed part of the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) Young Traders campaign, aimed at encouraging aspiring young entrepreneurs aged between 16 to 30 years old to trade at local markets.

On the day, 13 young traders showcased a diverse range of products from handmade crafts, artisan bakes, natural dog treats to unique fashion pieces such as croquet items and vinyl collectibles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce sponsored Middle Row Market to support the Young Traders with a free stall.

A few Young Traders at Middle Row Market

The Young Traders were scored and judged by the Town Centre Manager, Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Louise O’Riordan and Councillor Liz Jones, Chair of Community Services Committee.

Congratulations to the three winners; Skye from Country House Treats – Natural Pet Supplies, Marwa from Soapandle and Ruby who showcased her handmade crochet items.

Skye will be showcasing her products at the Regional Finals at Portobello Road on Sunday 14 July. We wish her the best of luck!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunstable Town MayorCllr Louise O’Riordan said, “We are incredibly proud to have hosted our first Young Trader Market as part of the NMTF campaign. It was a fantastic opportunity to support and celebrate the entrepreneurial talents of young people in our community. Well done to all for seeing the day through despite the rain. Thank you to the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the Young Traders event.’’

Winner of Dunstable's Young Trader Market

Young traders are still welcome to join Middle Row Markets for £10 a stall with free public liability insurance provided.