Dunstable’s newest store opening this Friday

Inside a Boyes Store

I had the privilege of getting a little sneak peek inside the brand-new Boyes store in Dunstable earlier today (Tuesday 28 November), and I have to say, it’s looking fantastic!

It was a real pleasure to meet members of the wider Boyes team, who have been supporting our very own Dunstable staff as they complete their training, ready for the bigopening at 9 am this Friday, 31 October.

For those who may not know, Boyes is a long-established, family-run department store chain founded back in 1881. It’s well known for offering a huge range of household goods, clothing, crafts, DIY supplies, and much more, all at great value prices. With over 80 stores across the UK, the company’s expansion into southern England continues with the exciting launch of this new Dunstable branch.

When I arrived, I was warmly welcomed by Lynn, the Area Manager, who kindly gave me a tour of the store before its official opening, which will be led by the Town Mayor,Councillor Sally Kimondo.

Clothing at Boyes

Walking around, it was great to see the shelves fully stocked and the finishing touches being made. The clothing section really stood out, the Regatta coats caught my eye, and at just £55, they’re a real bargain! Another highlight is the haberdashery section, featuring everything from fabrics and net curtains sold by the meter to an impressive selection of craft essentials. And of course, the Christmas aisle was bursting with seasonal products, decorations, and plenty of chocolates, perfect for getting into the festive spirit!

With Ashton Square car park right next door and public toilets just opposite, this new Boyes store couldn’t be more conveniently located. It’s the perfect spot to start your Christmas shopping and to discover some brilliant bargains along the way.

I can’t wait to share more from the grand opening this Friday, so make sure you keep an eye on our social media pages for a live video, photos and updates from the big day!

Welcome to Dunstable, Boyes — we’re so glad to have you here!