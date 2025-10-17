Dunstable's town parks

Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground is a vibrant green space featuring open spaces, two play parks, tennis courts, football pitches, and a seasonal Splash Park. It’s also home to Bennett’sCafé and Community Hub, open Wednesday to Sunday, where a warm welcome and a variety of activities await. From the Over 55s Breakfast Club every Tuesday morning to Messy Play sessions for little ones on Thursdays, there’s something for everyone. The café also hosts a Chatty Café, Good Life Sorted sessions, an Adult Craft Club, and Home Education crafts twice a week, as well as a Youth Café every Friday afternoon. On alternate Wednesdays, the Winter Warmth Hub supports residents over 50 with advice on heating, health, and wellbeing, while on the first Saturday of each month, dogs and their owners enjoy the popular Canine Coffee Club. For more information www.dunstable.gov.uk/bennetts-cafe-and-community-hub/ x8g3qyt

Just a short walk away through Ashton Square isPriory Gardens, offering a peaceful, historic escape. Visit Priory House to enjoy a warm coffee and browse the gift shop before heading to the 12th-century Priory Church of St Peter. A new pergola in the garden has been inspired by the area’s historic architecture, it tells the story of Dunstable’s past through its design and interactive QR codes, inviting visitors to take “A Walk Through Time.” For more information www.dunstable.gov.uk/priory-gardens/

Grove House Gardens completes the trio, providing a space for both fun and relaxation. The gardens feature playful sculptures, including an elephant, as well as an inclusive play area popular throughout the year. Benches line the pathways, and green spaces offer moments of calm in the town centre, while the bandstand serves as a lively performance space hosting many of Dunstable Town Council’s free community events. For more information www.dunstable.gov.uk/grove-house-gardens/

Together, these parks are the pride of Dunstable, vibrant green spaces that bring people, nature, and history together all year round.

