Dunstable's town parks

By Annette Clynes
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 15:08 BST
Dunstable’s Green Flag award-winning town centre parks are not just for summer; they offer wonderful spaces to relax, unwind, and spend time with friends and family all year round. We are fortunate to have three beautiful Green Flag Award-winning parks right in the heart of our town, each bringing something unique to Dunstable.

Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground is a vibrant green space featuring open spaces, two play parks, tennis courts, football pitches, and a seasonal Splash Park. It’s also home to Bennett’sCafé and Community Hub, open Wednesday to Sunday, where a warm welcome and a variety of activities await. From the Over 55s Breakfast Club every Tuesday morning to Messy Play sessions for little ones on Thursdays, there’s something for everyone. The café also hosts a Chatty Café, Good Life Sorted sessions, an Adult Craft Club, and Home Education crafts twice a week, as well as a Youth Café every Friday afternoon. On alternate Wednesdays, the Winter Warmth Hub supports residents over 50 with advice on heating, health, and wellbeing, while on the first Saturday of each month, dogs and their owners enjoy the popular Canine Coffee Club. For more information www.dunstable.gov.uk/bennetts-cafe-and-community-hub/ x8g3qyt

Just a short walk away through Ashton Square isPriory Gardens, offering a peaceful, historic escape. Visit Priory House to enjoy a warm coffee and browse the gift shop before heading to the 12th-century Priory Church of St Peter. A new pergola in the garden has been inspired by the area’s historic architecture, it tells the story of Dunstable’s past through its design and interactive QR codes, inviting visitors to take “A Walk Through Time.” For more information www.dunstable.gov.uk/priory-gardens/

Grove House Gardens completes the trio, providing a space for both fun and relaxation. The gardens feature playful sculptures, including an elephant, as well as an inclusive play area popular throughout the year. Benches line the pathways, and green spaces offer moments of calm in the town centre, while the bandstand serves as a lively performance space hosting many of Dunstable Town Council’s free community events. For more information www.dunstable.gov.uk/grove-house-gardens/

Together, these parks are the pride of Dunstable, vibrant green spaces that bring people, nature, and history together all year round.

Priory Gardens

Priory Gardens Photo: Submitted

New to the park A Walk Through Time

New to the park A Walk Through Time Photo: Submitted

Priory House

Priory House Photo: Submitted

Canine Coffee Club

Canine Coffee Club Photo: Submitted

