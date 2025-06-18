Eaton Bray Academy's mini marathon helps local hospice

By jayne cosgrove
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
A very proud schoolplaceholder image
A very proud school
Our school council nominated The Rennie Grove Peace Hospice for our chosen charity this year with some fabulous results. A great cause that deserves the help!

Eaton Bray Academy completed a mini marathon, 2.6 miles, which every child in the school took part in from reception to year 6 to raise money and awareness for The Rennie Grove Peace Charity.

This is a fabulous local charity that supports the local community. A massive £3035 at least was raised (some was put directly into the charity box and uncounted) .

This will help so many people involved with the hospice, patients and families alike. Our small school has an amazing community spirit as the generosity shown reflects.

Eaton Bray Academy, the home of inspired, lifelong learners show their true colours.

