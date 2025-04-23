Education Secretary attends the launch of Denbigh Primary School’s free breakfast club as part of the government’s pilot scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yesterday (22 April), four Luton schools selected for the government’s early adopter phase of its free breakfast pilot scheme officially launched their breakfast clubs.

Denbigh Primary School, Parklea Primary School, William Austin Junior School and Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre are providing a nutritious, free breakfast as well as a minimum of 30 minutes of childcare, helping parents to get to work while ensuring pupils start the day ready to learn.

Denbigh Primary School was honoured to welcome the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson to celebrate the launch.

Natalie McKiernan, Headteacher, Denbigh Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to be part of this initiative and delighted that the Education Secretary chose to visit our school.Here at Denbigh Primary, we’ve long understood the value of a strong start to the school day. For over a decade, our dedicated team has provided a welcoming, safe, inclusive space where students can enjoy a free healthy breakfast and connect with their peers.

School pupil and staff with Rachel Hopkins MP, Bridget Phillipson and Councillor Javeria Hussain

“Within our community, this isn’t just about childcare – it’s about creating a structure which can support families and children. Whether it’s a hot meal, help with homework or activities that spark conversations and creativity, our breakfast club offers something for everyone.”

Denbigh currently has between 70-80 pupils attending its breakfast club and thanks to the new government funding, the school can now expand to at least 120 with capacity for up to 200 children. The support has also enabled the school to enhance its food options and introduce more activities.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Portfolio Holder for education, who was present at the launch of Denbigh Primary School’s breakfast club said: “We were pleased to welcome the Secretary of State for Education to Luton and hope that this can be the start of a meaningful partnership focused on alleviating poverty in our town. Many of our primary schools run affordable breakfast clubs that not only give parents the childcare they need to work but also create positive learning environments right from the start of the day where children can thrive.

“We know that this fresh investment in breakfast clubs will be hugely beneficial for Luton’s children as we recognise breakfast clubs deliver many benefits including boosting children’s mental health, encouraging social interaction across different age groups and offering a safe space to connect informally with school staff. They create huge impacts from better attendance to improved performance and behaviour.”