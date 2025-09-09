Empowering young women to shine

Female empowerment

According to research from the Fawcett Society, seven out of 10 young women face significant challenges, from societal stereotypes to the pressures of social media. By Att10tive youth ambassador Rejoice Bamgbose.

This statistic, while concerning, has ignited a powerful response from local organisations like Att10tive, which is using creative workshops to help young women in our community find their voice and build a foundation of confidence.

17 year old Rejoice Bamgbose, who has been with Att10tive for around six months understands the impact firsthand. "I've been in situations where I've doubted myself, but being a youth ambassador at Att10tive has helped me improve my communication skills and self-belief," she shared. "It's about having a space where you can speak up and know that your voice matters.

"Our mission at Att10tive is to create a safe, supportive environment where anyone including young women can challenge limiting expectations and discover their true potential. Through engaging workshops, they are helping to build a new generation of confident, capable leaders.

Young women taking the lead

Unlocking Potential: A Toolkit for Life and Leadership

My social enterprise Att10tive offers a range of innovative programs designed to equip young people with essential, transferable skills. Their Life Skills Masterclass and Leadership & Management Masterclass are not just about learning; they're about transformation. These workshops focus on critical abilities like public speaking, problem-solving, and adaptability. They foster a sense of initiative and teach participants how to navigate a fast-paced world with confidence.

The goal is simple yet profound: to ensure every participant feels heard and valued. It's about boosting self-confidence and helping young women understand their inherent worth. As they gain these skills, they are better equipped to pursue leadership roles and challenge the limiting expectations that society often imposes on them.

Another of Att10tive’s youth ambassadors, Forever Oji, emphasised this point. "Creative workshops give young people confidence and skills they can use in every part of their lives," she said. This is evident in the participants' actions; after the workshops, young women become more proactive in their families, schools, and communities, contributing to decision-making and bringing fresh ideas to the table. This initiative is especially critical given the findings from the Speaker's Trust 2023, which revealed that 50% of girls aged 15 lack the confidence to speak. Att10tive is working to close that gap, one workshop at a time.

A Ripple Effect of Empowerment

The impact of empowering young women extends far beyond the individual. It creates a powerful ripple effect that strengthens the entire community. When women are confident and empowered, they become catalysts for change, inspiring others and fostering a more inclusive and dynamic society.

Empowering women is fundamental to society because when women are empowered, they make better choices," Forever Oji explained. This empowerment is a critical component of social justice and a key factor in reducing poverty and fostering inclusive growth.

Research by Lwamba et al. (2022) underscores this, noting that while progress has been made, persistent inequalities necessitate innovative solutions like Att10tive's workshops. When young women are given the tools to succeed, they become more resilient and better equipped to handle life’s challenges.

The long-term effects are undeniable. Empowered young women often step into leadership roles, inspiring and uplifting other young women, creating a powerful cycle of positive change. As Amira, a young woman who helped deliver one of the workshops, put it, “Working with younger women helps improve communication skills for everyone involved.”

By supporting young women Att10tive is not just helping females we are building a stronger, more vibrant community for everyone. These workshops provide a vital space for young women to find their voice, and in doing so, they give them the confidence and the tools they need to shine.

To learn more about Att10tive and how you can get involved, visit Att10tive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram