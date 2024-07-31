England's "most powerful" turbine hits three million milestone
Checkley Wood Turbine, which was installed back in January, has now generated a whopping 3-million-kilowatt hours of clean, green energy. That’s enough to power over 1,600 local households so far this year, and counting.
Ms Mayer, who was the guest of Leighton Buzzard-based renewable energy company AWGroup, heard how later this year the turbine will be directly connected to the brand-new electric vehicle charging points in the car park area by Starbucks.
Checkley Wood will be the first wind turbine in the country to supply electricity directly to a charging station, rather than being directed through the grid.
AWGroup welcomed Government plans to back onshore wind energy - and asked the MP to work to ensure speedier grid connections.
Alex Mayer MP said:
“What’s exciting about the concept of the turbine powering the EV charging points right next to it is how you can see the wind becoming electricity that’s used by local people right in front of you.
“The Government is committed to doubling onshore wind energy by 2030 as it sets up GB Energy. I was interested to hear from AWGroup what barriers they thought needed removing to achieve this and will be raising this with ministers.”
John Fairlie, Managing Director of AWRenewables, was delighted to welcome Ms Mayer to site. He said:
“On the first working day following the General Election, onshore wind restrictions that had been in place for over nine years were lifted, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to the rapid delivery of clean, secure energy supplies.
“We are looking forward to working with Alex Mayer MP and the Government to further develop the direct wire concept that is demonstrated at Checkley Wood, so that we can directly energise new net zero and existing communities.”
GB Energy plans speed up renewable energy projects by helping them to develop, and investing in them alongside private investors.
