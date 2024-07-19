Everything points to a new era for Luton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future looks bright from this Monday (22 July) as The Mall Luton becomes Luton Point.

The shopping centre has been moving towards the permanent change over the past few months, with new signage introducing the new look and name. From Monday the familiar hot pink of The Mall will become a bright blue as the Luton Point name and logo continues to be rolled out across the centre’s internal and external signage and social media. A rebranded website will launch at lutonpoint.co.uk. which includes a new translation tool, with the option to switch to the top three languages (after English) spoken in Luton: Urdu, Polish and Romanian, to reduce barriers for website visitors accessing the centre’s online information.

The name Luton Point was selected to represent the mall’s unique positioning at the heart of the town, reflecting the centre’s place as a meeting point within the community.

Roy Greening, Centre Director at The Mall Luton, commented “We are looking forward to officially becoming Luton Point on Monday. The shopping centre has been at the heart of the town since 1972 and while we may have a new name, our customers can expect to receive the same friendly welcome, fantastic line up of stores and community-led events that they have come to know and love.

Luton Point

We are proud of the contribution the centre makes to Luton and the surrounding areas, and that will continue – we have a host of community projects and charity partnerships already planned, along with a number of brand activations and new store additions in the pipeline.”

The centre has planned a host of giveaways on their Facebook and Instagram platforms from next week, with prizes and store vouchers to be won. Both platforms will be renamed Luton Point, along with the centre’s TikTok, X and Linked In channels.

Roy continues, “The team here have worked so hard over the past few months to get us ready for this transition and it’s incredible to see it all come together. They will be on hand to answer any customer queries, sporting brand new uniforms, and we are all feeling really positive about the future.

The last couple of months have already seen so much happening in Luton, with Radio 1 choosing to host their Big Weekend here and the Pride in Luton celebrations. We look forward to the next fantastic chapter where we welcome you to Luton Point!”