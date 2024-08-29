Exciting new app to showcase the best of Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Step Forward Luton has unveiled a game-changing mobile app, bringing the town’s diverse offerings to your fingertips with exclusive deals and discounts.

The app helps users discover local restaurants, shops, attractions, green spaces and events happening across the town. Users can access exclusive offers and discounts from various businesses, as well as browse local goods and services, make bookings for restaurants and other services, and chat directly with businesses.

To celebrate the launch, Step Forward Luton is offering incentives for early downloaders. The 100th and 200th person to download the app will receive a £25 shopping gift card. While the person who becomes the 500th downloader will receive a £100 shopping gift card, courtesy of Luton Point. Terms and conditions apply.

Abu Nasir, Chair of the Ambassador Board for Step Forward Luton, said: "Our town has so many hidden gems that people often overlook, and this app makes them much easier to find.”

Step Forward Luton ambassador.

He added, “We’re inviting everyone to see their hometown in a new light and make the most of what Luton has to offer. And with exclusive deals from local businesses, there's never been a better time to get out and experience all that Luton has to offer."

The app also provides Luton businesses with a free and effective marketing platform, helping them grow their presence in the community at no cost. Local businesses can easily create and manage their own profiles, accessing simple tools to boost sales, offer promotions, and increase local awareness.

Gerard McCleave, Corporate Director of Inclusive Economy at Luton Council praised the new app, stating: “Step Forward Luton’s new app is a win-win for Luton. It will boost our local economy and enhance the Luton experience for residents and visitors alike.

"I urge all local businesses to join this free platform and showcase their offerings. And to our residents – this is your chance to explore Luton anew – use the app to take advantage of local discounts while rediscovering the best our town has to offer.”

The app is available to download now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Want to know more? Visit place.stepforwardluton.co.uk/app.

Businesses interested in joining the platform can find out more at invest.stepforwardluton.co.uk/app.