Experience affordable hair and beauty treatments from talented students at Serenity Salon, Central Bedfordshire College

Hair & Beauty students at Central Bedfordshire College.

Central Bedfordshire College, part of The Bedford College Group, is asking for help from the local community to benefit from discounted hair and beauty treatments carried out by students who are taking their end-of-year assessments.

The Serenity Salon, located at the Kingsway campus, provides students with hands-on experience while offering their clients high-quality hair and beauty treatments at affordable prices.

Between now and the middle of June, the students will need to be assessed on approximately 1800 hair and beauty treatments to help them pass their courses and the college needs local people to book in and help their skilled students put their learning into practice under the guidance of industry professionals.

Whether you're looking for a fresh Ladies Cut & Finish for just £10, a Full Head of Foils for £30, a Perm for £25, or a Men’s Cut & Finish for only £5, Serenity Salon delivers premium results at a fraction of high street costs. Beauty treatments are equally indulgent, with a Mini Facial available for only £5, an Eyebrow Shape for just £3, a Deluxe Manicure for £10, and a Full Body Massage for an incredible £10. With many other hair services and beauty treatments available, there is something to suit everyone’s needs.

Head of Department, Mike Smith, said “By choosing Serenity Salon, clients not only receive top-tier treatments at student-friendly prices but also play a vital role in supporting aspiring professionals as they develop their skills. The salon is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that mirror those of high-end establishments, ensuring that students graduate with the experience and confidence to succeed in the industry. Every appointment booked is an investment in the future of hair and beauty excellence.”

For an indulgent beauty experience that won’t break the bank, book your appointment today by calling 01582 349689 or emailing [email protected]. Stay up to date with the latest offers and availability by following the salon on Instagram @centralbedscollege_serenity.

Serenity Salon is conveniently located at Central Bedfordshire College, Kingsway, Dunstable, LU5 4HG, and operates Monday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM, and Thursday and Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.