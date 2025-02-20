Expert gives his support for new government laws to tackle knife crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Britain’s top police ethics advisors Montell Neufville MCIM has expressed his support for the government's latest crackdown on knife crime, including the introduction of 'Ronan's Law' and new measures in the Crime and Policing Bill.

Montell Neufville is the former chair of the Bedfordshire police’s independent scrutiny panel and is the current chair of the Joint Protective Services (JPS) regional scrutiny panel which covers armed police roads police and the dogs unit over Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire and is the managing director of Att10tive Social Enterprise CIC. He praised the comprehensive approach to tackling knife crime.

Ronan's Law, announced on February 19, 2025, introduces a number of provisions to combat knife crime in the UK

Stricter online knife sales:

Retailers must report suspicious and bulk purchases of knives to the police.More rigorous photo identification checks for purchasers at both point of sale and delivery

Increased penalties: The maximum sentence for selling weapons to under-18s will increase from 6 months to 2 years imprisonment. This penalty applies to individuals processing the sale and company executives.

New offence: "Possession with violent intent" will be established, carrying a potential sentence of up to 4 yearsThis applies to both legal and illegal weapons if there's intent to cause violence.

Greater enforcement: A new £1 million-funded police unit will monitor illegal weapon sales on social media platforms. The government will explore implementing a registration scheme for online knife retailers.

“Tackling knife crime requires a whole community approach. Enforcement of these provisions will involve collaboration between the police, online retailers, and the newly established police unit. The increased penalties and reporting requirements aim to deter illegal sales and possession, while the new offence allows for prosecution based on intent, regardless of the weapon's legality. These new measures represent a significant step forward in reducing knife-related violence and protect our communities," he said.

Reflecting on his work with Att10tive and his youth ambassadors, Mr Neufville emphasized the importance of combining legislative action with community-based initiatives. "Through our workshops and social action campaigns, we've seen first-hand the impact of educating young people about the dangers of knife crime. These new laws will complement our grassroots efforts and create a more comprehensive approach to tackling this issue."

The Crime and Policing Bill introduces several significant measures to address knife crime in the UK:

New police powers: The bill grants police the authority to seize, retain, and destroy legally held bladed articles in private settings when they have reasonable grounds to suspect the items will likely be used for unlawful violence.Increased penalties: The maximum penalty for offences related to the possession, importation, manufacture, sale, or supply of prohibited offensive weapons, as well as selling knives to minors, will be increased from six months to two years imprisonment.

New offences: The bill introduces a new offence of possessing a knife or offensive weapon in public or private with intent to use unlawful violence. This offence carries a maximum penalty of four years imprisonment.Broader scope: The new offence applies to both legal and illegal weapons, focusing on the intent to cause violence rather than just the possession of banned items.

Online sales regulation: The government will explore implementing a registration scheme for online knife retailers to ensure only responsible sellers can sell knives

Youth protection: The bill aims to strengthen laws around child criminal exploitation and establish prevention partnerships to coordinate services for youth at risk of offending, with a particular focus on tackling knife crime.Montell Neufville highlighted the importance of these measures, stating, "The tougher regulations on online sales and the introduction of 'Ronan's Law' will help close dangerous loopholes that have allowed too many people to access deadly weapons too easily. These measures are part of the government's broader strategy to combat knife crime.

As the new Crime and Policing Bill progresses into law, Mr Neufville expressed his optimism about its potential impact. "The increased maximum penalties and new offences outlined in the bill send a clear message about the seriousness of knife-related crimes. Combined with our ongoing community engagement efforts, these measures have the potential to make a real difference in reducing knife crime and saving lives." Att10tive.com