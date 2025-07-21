Faith Matters: Desi Fest Luton fostered unity within the community through music, arts, and cultural heritage

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

An award-winning annual 2–day Desi Fest Luton on July 19-20, 2025, was a spectacular celebration of South Asian culture through arts, music and community engagement. Bringing together large numbers of people of all ages from different religious, racial and ethnic backgrounds, the event showcased talents of Luton and Bedfordshire’s communities and brought leading UK and international artists to the town.

People enjoyed the spectacular performances, exhibitions and installations of music, dance, spoken word, visual arts, film on the India-Pakistan partition, carnival arts, while some people benefitted from the health and wellbeing workshops, Tai Chi, Yoga, meditation and mindfulness. And with many different stalls and traders exhibiting at Desi Fest this year, people could also eat their way around the world, and purchase unique ethnic arts & crafts.

This year, Desi Fest also added a special presentation called ‘Battle of the Bands’. One of the Event Directors, Fahad Matin, explained, “This was designed to engage young musicians in Luton, particularly from underrepresented communities. Partnering with local institutions and youth organisations, we worked with young musicians in Luton, particularly high school, college and university students eager to showcase their talents. Last year, over 100 students approached us seeking opportunities to perform. In response, we launched Desi Fest Battle of the Bands to provide these aspiring musicians with a stage to develop their skills, gain exposure, and engage with Luton's vibrant cultural scene.”

Desi Fest Luton “United Steps for Peace” procession fostered unity within the community.

Thanks to Near Neighbours Small Grants Fund for supporting this project. It provided a vibrant experience of blending traditional Dhol (drum) sounds with contemporary genres, such as rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. Most of the young artists were self-taught, highly motivated, and eager to innovate.

Fahad stated, “By combining live performances with mentorship and community-building, we have strived to develop a more structured and impactful programme that fostered talent, encouraged cultural exchange, and strengthened social cohesion in Luton.”

Desi Fest also held a “United Steps for Peace” procession, which involved people from diverse backgrounds marching together in the festival grounds. Several dignitaries, including the Mayor, MPs, Councillors and the Bedfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner, joined the procession. They all said it was about fostering diversity, creativity, and unity within the community. It encouraged the cultural exchange and contributed to Luton's vibrant and inclusive identity.