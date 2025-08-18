Faith Matters: Faiths Against Child Sexual Exploitation (FACES) in Luton commits to make safeguarding fair, effective and free of prejudice

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

The national inquiry into group-based child sexual exploitation has raised several genuine questions and concerns over British “grooming gangs”, but the far-right groups, media and a few politicians have yet again hijacked the issue to demonise Muslims and immigrants.

Locally in Luton, driven by faith, a Christian-Muslim initiative called Faiths Against Child Sexual Exploitation (FACES) stated, “Together, we stand united in our commitment to safeguarding all children from harm.” They welcome robust scrutiny of all forms of child sexual abuse and exploitation, but reject any narrative—especially those laced with racism & Islamophobia —that diverts attention from the young people at the heart of this crisis.

In a statement FACES said it is a national crisis, but only one story Is being told. ‘Scapegoating’ is not ‘Safeguarding’. The real causes are power, misogyny, and systemic failure. It also called to examine the data collection, which is not neutral and is influenced and driven by political agendas, and racist narratives. The statement calls for prioritising facts over fear, and justice over political point-scoring. It says, “Every child deserves to be safe. Every survivor deserves to be heard. FACES will continue to speak out — until safeguarding in this country is fair, effective, and free of prejudice.”

Melissa Llewellyn, the Strategic Development Manager of FACES delivering safeguarding awareness and training through its Family Conversations Project.

Since it’s launch in 2016, FACES has developed multiple training and awareness courses in broad safeguarding areas from Identity and Inclusion, to working with refugees and Relationships & Sex Education.

In a new project, supported by Near Neighbours Programme, FACES pioneered group discussions involving families from different racial, religious & ethnic backgrounds to promote the importance of family conversations in nurturing trusting relationships, supportive environments, and safety. The project activities included interactive games and competitions to keep younger children engaged, and offered practical takeaways to develop better communication between parents, guardians and children.

Melissa Llewellyn, the Strategic Development Manager of FACES said, "Our work has always centred around interfaith dialogue, and its role in safeguarding. This is the first of several fully family-friendly events we plan to host. We will use this model to continue reaching families from different backgrounds, and offering them important and valuable information, tools, and knowledge in relation to safeguarding, while also addressing the common concerns around things like social media, AI and knife crime.”