Faith Matters: Holy Ghost Catholic Church Diamond Jubilee anniversary celebrations

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several dignitaries attended the recently held Diamond Jubilee Anniversary celebrations of the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish Church on Westbourne Road in Luton. In addition to the clergy procession with liturgical artefacts, the celebrations included parishioners carrying flags of many countries represented in the parish, and presenting the thanksgiving gifts at the altar with African drumming, singing & dancing.

Monsignor Kevin McGinnell, who has been the parish priest for two decades and is currently also the Catholic Area Dean, said, “We give thanks to God for all that has been in the parish over the last sixty years. We thank all who since the beginning and now give so much, especially for these Jubilee celebrations. With great hope, we look forward to the future with complete confidence in the Holy Spirit. Thank you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr Kevin explained that the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish began in 1965. It was built by people of four nations – England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales at that time, with a great deal of help from the immigrant communities from Italy and the West Indies. Over the years, our community has grown and developed, and now we are enriched by many people from Africa (Kenya), the Caribbean, India (Kerala), Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Eastern Europe (Poland). Week after week, we celebrate who we are and try to serve God and people in our local area, irrespective of their religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds. This is because the area and the demography around the church have changed significantly over the years. And although we are a gathered community at Holy Ghost, we are a lively community in so many different ways, and we have very good links with the Mosques and other Churches in the area.

At the Diamond Jubilee Anniversary celebrations of the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish Church on Westbourne Road in Luton, the multi-cultural congregation carried thanksgiving gifts to the altar with African drumming, singing & dancing.

The Right Reverend David J Oakley, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Northampton, was the presider of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations. He reminded us that our faith journeys will always have its ups & downs. Throughout our 2000 years of Christian history, there have been moments of strength, and there have been moments of uncertainty, but we must keep at it. Admiring the exuberant life of the Church, Bishop David encouraged the congregation to stay strong in putting their faith into action in the service of God and His creation.