Faith Matters: “I’ve travelled the world right here in Luton”, stated the outgoing Mayor of Luton

“I am stunned at how much I’ve experienced as Mayor of Luton”, said the outgoing Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahmina Saleem, speaking at her Thanksgiving Service held recently at St Andrew’s Church.

Cllr Saleem shared that it started with The Big Weekend a year ago, followed by Luton Carnival, Windrush Celebrations and Disability Celebration Month. There have been festivals including Pride, St Patrick’s, and various religious festivals. A Knife Angel came to our town. There have been walks for peace and runs for charity. We celebrated International Women’s Day. We’ve had street cleaning, school visits, citizenship ceremonies, and health and wellbeing awareness. We even turned the town hall pink for organ donation week. Recently, I was proud to host a football tournament with Luton North Rotary – the deserving winners were the Field of Dreams, with Active Luton, a team made up of asylum seekers. We welcomed Street Fathers to Luton. Remembrance Day was poignant as was VE Day.

“I’ve travelled the world right here in Luton from Africa, Asia, Europe to the Middle East,” stated Cllr Saleem.

“As I reach the end of my time as Mayor of Luton, I want to thank each and every one of you, for the incredible honour of serving this town and for the deep privilege of witnessing you. This is a town built on service, and that spirit has moved me at every step of my journey. So, I ask each of you to remember that the real power to shape Luton lives in you; your voice, your compassion matters.”

“Luton has taught me leadership is not about being in the spotlight. It’s about shining a light on others. And in this town, that light is everywhere.”

“In a world where the flames of division are fanned and human rights trampled on, it won’t be politics alone that saves us. It will be strong communities – bound together in genuine relationships, in shared humanity and communities that refuse to let anyone fall through the cracks. So, hold fast and continue to build resilience in kindness. Find power in connection. And keep nurturing a Luton where everyone belongs, where everyone is seen, and where everyone has the chance to rise. That’s how we become the town we deserve to be.”