Faith Matters: LOUDfence event by the Roman Catholic Church offered “Hope for Survivors – A Journey Towards Healing”

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

In support of the National Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse, the Catholic Diocese of Northampton, in collaboration with Churches Together, held a LOUDfence event under the theme “Hope for Survivors – A Journey Towards Healing Where There Has Been Pain”. This important event offered an opportunity for communities to come together in solidarity and compassion for all those affected by abuse, recognising the lasting impact and the need for healing.

LOUDfence is a survivor-led initiative that encourages people to tie colourful ribbons and written messages to a fence, symbolising solidarity and hope for survivors of abuse. It is a simple yet powerful act of public witness, compassion, and commitment to justice.

The Luton LOUDfence – Hope for Survivors event offered a safe, sacred space for survivors to share their stories and find spiritual and emotional support from the lay and clergy volunteers.

The Safeguarding Coordinator of the Catholic Diocese of Northampton, Danielle Dixon said, “The Luton LOUDfence event is a public sign of the Church’s commitment to acknowledging past wounds and walking together with survivors toward a hopeful future.”

The day’s programme included the Pilgrimage of Hope, where people gathered at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Gardenia Avenue, and walked in solidarity to Holy Family Catholic Church, Freshwater Close, Luton, for a prayerful Service of Hope led by Catholic and Church of England faith leaders. It was followed by the Crafting Workshops, where participants created ribbons, messages, and crafts. Later, the mini LOUDfences brought by Luton Catholic parishes were joined together to form a single display of support.

Thanking all the Parish & Diocesan Safeguarding Representatives for their tireless work, the Right Reverend David Oakley, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Northampton, said, “The work of Safeguarding is rightly at the heart of the Church’s life and mission. The Church must be a place where abuse is recognised for the evil it is and the damage it causes.”

“Please be assured that any safeguarding concerns raised will be treated with appropriate professional attention and referred to the statutory authorities. May all of us be vigilant and determined that those who come into contact with the Church will experience the abundant life offered us by Jesus, the Good Shepherd, and not the pain and hurt many victims have unfortunately come to know.”