Faith Matters: Luton Foodbank's 5k Charity Colour Run attracted a record number of over 600 participants

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Camilla King started Luton Foodbank's much-loved annual event 5k Charity Colour Run in Wardown Park with a record number of over 600 participants. The event was sponsored by VolkerHighways.

“People ran, jogged, and walked the 5km route while being showered with coloured powder. It was great fun for all the family”, stated Thakor Morarji who with his family took part in the Colour Run. Like him, participants raised funds through sponsorships from their friends and families for the Food Bank, ensuring no one in Luton goes hungry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thakor Morarji, an eminent member of Sri Sathya Sai Service Organisation has been representing the Luton Council of Faiths on the Board of the Luton Food Bank. He constantly reminds people how more and more people are depending on food banks than ever before.

Mr Thakor Morarji (L) with his family joined a record number of over 600 participants at the Luton Foodbank's much-loved annual fundraising event of 5k Charity Colour Run over the weekend in Wardown Park.

He said, “The cost of living crisis is crippling many. Whilst charity will always be a necessary part of any society, charity is not the answer to the challenges facing our society today. The answer lies in everyone including government, politicians, businesses, and public-voluntary-faith sectors, acting together to address structural injustices in a systematic way.”

Thakor never stops thanking the people of Luton and Luton’s faith communities for continually supporting the Luton Foodbank. This should not surprise us, he says, because at the heart of all major religions is the love and care for our fellow human beings – especially those who are deprived and hungry.

Luton Foodbank is run entirely for the benefit of people in and around Luton who need emergency food. It is about supporting people to take steps to overcome problems that bring them to food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luton Food Bank Chair Liz Stringer said, “It is disastrous that Food Banks have become the normal and accepted part of the UK welfare system. Let’s hope that fairness, equality, and equity are established for all our communities in Luton and beyond.”

If you have never attended or participated in the Colour Run before, you could try it next year. It's an event for all the family, with an emphasis on fun over athletic prowess. It's fine to just walk, or join as a spectator and cheer up the runners. For more info, please visit https://lutonfoodbank.org.uk/