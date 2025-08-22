Faith Matters: "Luton Listens" event encouraged conversations about Luton's heritage and a positive identity

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

The Feast Youth Project brings together teenagers from different faiths and cultures to build friendships, explore faith, and change lives. It works by building good relationships with groups of young people and then invite them to ‘encounter’ events where they can meet one another. The relationships between the young people have to be developed in distinctive ways, as their varied communities have different structures and youth programmes based on faith and culture. A typical event involves warm up activities, discussion starters, group work, games and refreshments. The Feast adopts good youth work practice and has the interests and needs of the young people at its heart.

Although its events are youth focused, recently in partnership with The Groundswell Project, The Feast Youth Project co-hosted an all-age event called "Luton Listens", in which people from different communities in Luton gathered together at Marsh House over a delicious meal, and engaged in dialogue over questions such as what is your heritage, what shapes Luton's heritage and identity, and what needs to change for Luton to have a positive identity nationally.

Ulrike Hunt, The Feast Luton Development Manager shared that the event was structured around 8 question cards which helped focus conversations, and it was framed by The Feast's Guidelines for Dialogue, which helped keep discussions constructive and respectful.

Participants were strongly encouraged to listen to others' points of view, rather than push their own; and to refrain from expressing disagreement overtly but to express disagreement by expressing their own point of view.

The Feast also launched their latest resource – a book entitled "Interfaith Dialogue is for Everyone". It is available from The Feast's website or on Amazon. It is full of stories of how we can have better conversations with each other about topics, especially when we have different perspectives.

Participants thoroughly enjoyed the evening. One lady was overheard to say: "This is actually really fun!" Another participant commented just how important it is to have more of these events that bring people from different community groups together for constructive conversations where everyone has the chance to express their thoughts and be listened to. Ulrike Hunt said we hope to be able to do just that. She thanked Marsh House for kindly opening up their building for this event.