Faith Matters: Luton prides itself on being an inclusive town

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A growing number of St George's and union jack flags have been going up in cities, towns and villages in recent weeks. For some it is a demonstration of patriotism & pride in our national identity, but many others say it’s not patriotic, it just feels like an excuse for xenophobia. Lewis Neilsen of Stand Up to Racism has warned that the surge in flags is "really dangerous", and has called for the mass protest against fascists and far-right supporters who are also expected in large numbers on Saturday 13 September in London.

At a recent meeting, Luton’s different faith communities echoed their pride in the national flags, but they also reflected whether the recent surge in flying flags represent pride or prejudice, because the flags are being associated with the rise of far-right demonstrations across the country. The far-right, xenophobic and racist narratives are increasingly being normalised in public discourse, not only by far-right extremists or anti-migrant agitators but also amplified by the mainstream right-wing politicians and media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We cannot ignore the painful legacy of last year’s riots that were rooted in organised hate. After the Southport killing of innocent girls, mosques, immigrants, refugees & asylum seekers were deliberately targeted, vandalised and defaced. The saddest part was that it was all based on lies, misinformation and rumours. It is also vital to recognise that these threats are not confined to migrants alone. The rhetoric we are hearing seeks to question the belonging of all black, brown and minority communities, in this country.

Luton’s faith leaders remain committed to working together for peace & unity in our town.

Luton prides itself on being an inclusive town, but the rise of unchecked racism, and incitement of online hatred that has direct consequences is creating an environment of fear and anxiety. The hostility experienced by many in our communities is undermining community cohesion. This requires urgent, visible and long-term proactive measures, and actions from both the government and the Police.

As far as Luton’s faith communities are concerned, they remain committed to support the ongoing peace-building and reconciliation work, led by the Luton Council of Faiths, Grassroots & Near Neighbours Programmes, and many others. Luton Council of Faiths invites everyone to join Luton’s Annual Peace Walk on 27th Sep to show our solidarity with one another in troubled times. For details, please contact: [email protected]