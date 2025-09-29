Faith Matters: Peace Walk created a visible display of unity, peace and harmony in Luton

By David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

At Luton’s 29th Annual Peace Walk on September 27, nearly 150 adults and school pupils, visited Luton’s Bahai community, United Synagogue, Mosque (Masjid-e-Ali), and the Peace Garden, where trees have been planted for those died of Covid in Luton.

Several dignitaries joined including HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada, The Mayor of Luton Councillor Amy Nicholls, MP for Luton North Sarah Owen, Police & Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire John Tizard, and the Bishop for Bedford & Luton Right Reverend Richard Atkinson who blessed the Peace Garden, the Peace Walk and all those taking part in it.

All dignitaries highlighted Peace Walk as a shining example of bringing people closer together, reflecting on the values of humanity, unity, friendship and mutual respect that are the foundations of our diverse communities in Luton.

People from different faiths, ethnicities and beliefs walking together created a visible display of unity, peace and harmony in Luton.

The Mayor of Luton said: “Community Cohesion is an easy thing to say, but a harder thing to do, when there are people in the positions of power who are trying to break down our unity, trying to keep sections of our communities against one another.

"However, Luton’s resilience and unity shines through, because as Lutonians we are committed to love and respect one other, and we are determined to work together for the betterment of all.”

Both Luton MPs stated: “Whilst hateful rhetoric by the far-right is intended to divide our communities and pit neighbours against each other, we stand shoulder to shoulder, across our hyper-diverse community. Because there is no doubt that we are better together.”

We were also joined by an overseas guest from the Church of Bangladesh Rev Suchitra Behera, and special guests from the Bedford Council of Faiths, and Queens Park Community Organisation (QPCO), who said that people from different faiths, ethnicities and beliefs walking together created a visible display of unity, peace and harmony in Luton.

Thanks to Luton Rising, Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation, Grassroots, Near Neighbours Programmes, Luton Council & and the Bedfordshire Police for supporting the Peace Walk. Luton Council of Faiths Vice Chair Gulie Butcher also thanked the Luton Town Football Club and Luton Point for sponsoring the School Peace Artwork Competition prizes.

Ramridge Primary School was the winner, and St Margaret of Scotland Primary School was the runner-up.