Faith Matters: Remember Yesterday, Act Today - Remembering Srebrenica 2025 – 30 years since the Genocide

Prof Zafar Khan, Chair of the Luton Council of Faiths, signing Memorial Book at the Remembering Srebrenica 30th Anniversary event at the Luton Town Hall.

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

This year marked 30 years since 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were massacred at Srebrenica. Every year, ‘Remembering Srebrenica’ selects a theme. This year it is ‘Remember Yesterday, Act Today’. It reminds us that our reflective remembrance must lead to proactive action to safeguard our present and future, especially at a time when the threat of ethnic prejudice and extreme nationalism is again rearing its head, and the threat of genocide continues to kill thousands of innocent people in other parts of the world.

We must ask questions: "Why did we let it happen?" and "How can we stop it from happening again?" We must stop present and future atrocities by not forgetting how people have dehumanised and treated each other in the past.

Speaking at the 30th Anniversary Memorial event at the Council Chambers of Luton Town Hall, the Deputy Lieutenant Dr Nazia Khanum OBE said, “I remember Srebrenica to remind ourselves of our vow to resist the ‘othering’ of groups and to take actions to combat hatred of the so-called ‘OTHER’.”

Paul Salver BEM, Vice Chair of Remembering Srebrenica East of England Board, referred to a children's fictional character, Mary Poppins, who taught us a simple but powerful lesson – Don't make a pie crust promise – easily made and easily broken. The tragedy of the Bosnian Genocide reminds us of the devastating consequences when promises of protection were broken. He said, “Having seen the human capacity for darkness, and having listened to survivors, it was my intent never to make a pie crust promise. It was my responsibility not to walk away and do nothing, so I chose to educate, engage and inspire young people to speak out and challenge racism and intolerance in all its forms.”

Events in Gaza, the brutal suffering being inflicted on the innocent people, the complicity of governments, and the failure thus far of the international community to put a stop to such crimes against humanity are deeply distressing and extremely disturbing. By learning the lessons from Srebrenica, we must take, however small or big, but steady steps for peace, justice, equity and unity across diversity in our world. Our heartfelt prayers are with all those who are killed, bereaved and still suffering, and we pray for an end to all conflicts in the world.