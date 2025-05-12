Faith Matters: VE 80th anniversary celebrations held outside Luton Town Hall

by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Last week was historic in more than one way. Firstly, we were delighted that the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV mentioned the importance of dialogue and bridge-building in his first words as Pope. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV and our best wishes to all within the Catholic Church.

Secondly, last week, as we marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, we were reminded of the ongoing need to combat intolerance, to strive for peace, and to build bridges.

At the VE celebrations held outside Luton Town Hall, the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahmina Saleem, stated: “The war left millions of people dead, cities in ruins, and families shattered. It was one of the darkest chapters in human history. So, when victory in Europe was declared, it was not just a military triumph but a profound moment of happiness and relief, and hope mingled with deep sorrow for all that had been lost.”

Many people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds joined together to remember and celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day with the lighting of the beacon outside Luton Town Hall last week.

Remembering with gratitude the bravery and sacrifice of all those who fought for freedom, the Mayor said, “Indeed, we are today a community drawn from across the world. Many of our residents are the descendants of those who came from the former colonies of the Commonwealth - men and women who fought, laboured, served, and sacrificed for Britain, a country that, in many cases, they had never seen, but believed in. We honour them all with pride and gratitude”.

The Mayor stated: “VE Day however speaks to us not just of the past, but of our responsibility in the present too. The Geneva Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are the most important documents humanity has ever produced. As we face a world where fascism and extremism are again on the rise, where human rights are again being trampled, we must remember the lessons paid for in blood by generations before us.

"We must stand up for international law, for human rights for all, and for peace - not just in words, but in actions. Let us honour VE Day celebrations with resolve to protect the values and standards that are the legacy that so many died for, and to build a future worthy of their sacrifice.”