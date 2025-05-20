Faster electricity grid hook-ups win for local MP

Smaller local renewable energy projects will be able to connect to the grid more quickly, thanks to a rule change secured with the support of local MP Alex Mayer.

The energy regulator Ofgem has approved a key rule change that will speed up connections for community energy schemes and other local clean energy projects.

Under the new rules, projects under 5 megawatts (MW) will no longer be required to undergo a full “Transmission Impact Assessment”. Previously, any project over 1MW had to go through the time-consuming and costly process - regardless of its impact on the electricity network.

Most community energy and small-scale schemes fall between 1MW and 5MW, meaning the rule change removes a significant barrier for dozens of local clean power initiatives.

Alex Mayer MP

Speaking during a recent Parliamentary debate, Ms Mayer welcomed the reform, citing local examples that could benefit - such as volunteer led Community Benefit Society Buzz Community Energy, and Leighton Buzzard-based renewable energy firm AWGroup’s solar project at 'Double Arches’. The 2.54MW "solar array" will generate enough electricity each year to power over 600 homes and charge over 50,000 electric cars a year.

Alex Mayer MP said: “This is a practical, common-sense change that removes unnecessary barriers for local clean power projects. I’ve spoken with local businesses and groups like AWGroup and Buzz Community Energy who are trying to do the right thing for the climate and for their communities. Now those and more clean power projects can move forward. That is really important so we can get on with building an energy system that can bring down bills for households and firms for good.”

The reforms are part of a wider shake-up of Britain’s grid connection rules, including a move away from the outdated “first-come, first-served” system toward one that prioritises projects that are already ready to connect.

AWGroup, which previously asked the MP to work to ensure speedier grid connections after she visited their Checkley Wood Turbine near Hockliffe, also welcomed the Government plans.

John Fairlie, Managing Director of AW Energy, said: “AWGroup is delighted with the removal of the requirement for a Transmission Impact Assessment for installations under 5MW. This is exactly what is needed to unlock local energy generation; supply and consumption should be located together, and this is a huge step towards that becoming the norm for communities across England. We are fortunate to have a supportive Distribution Network Operator in our area, UK Power Networks, who are committed to making things better for all their customers. This rule change is welcomed as the first of many grid reforms needed for the nation to achieve Government’s ambitions for Clean Power 2030. We remain extremely grateful to Alex Mayer MP for her unwavering support for clean energy and for her championing this cause in Parliament.”

Further support also came from community energy group Buzz Community Energy, who praised the reforms as “really good news” for local projects seeking to deliver climate action and community benefit.

Gennaro Borrelli from Buzz Community Energy said: " This is really good news and will certainly help cut red tape and bureaucracy which will ensure more local renewable energy projects can be delivered more quickly, such as rooftop solar on large buildings. This is good for our community, it's good for the climate and environment, better for our country's energy security and puts us on the right path to bringing everyone's energy bills down. If anyone would like to find out more, you can visit www.buzzcommunityenergy.co.uk."