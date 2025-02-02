Feel good triumph at History Knight’s Winter Fayre

Saxon drums began to thunder, hawks started to flap their wings and dew dripped lances lay on the ground ready for action.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cold mid-January morning may not sound the ideal time to host a new event but as children and adults excitedly stepped into the grounds of Luton’s Medieval masterpiece, St Mary’s Church, History Knight’s Winter fayre blasted away the January blues to deliver a feel-good triumph in celebration of the town’s forgotten past.

The event on Saturday 18th January was busy from start to finish with over 900 people in attendance. As you stepped into the church yard you were greeted by a Jester juggling, who barely paused all day as children and adults alike enjoyed the chance to try out new circus skills. The inflatable sword contest and hobby horse racing delivered action packed fun alongside the family joust. A walk along the path found yourself at the Saxon encampment, their warm fire blazing alongside an array of cooking, weapons and crafts from when Luton was a Royal town of Alfread the Great. Throughout the day people joined in Saxon drumming circles and cheered along the warrior combat demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking through the doors of the awe inspiring iconic church, many stood in wonder at the majestic beauty of the 900 year old building. The church was a buzz of activity, a perfect blend of hands-on history, relaxing activities and fun. As you stepped further in you quickly realised you were under the gaze of hawks and owls. Hawking was a popular past time for nobles in Medieval times. Expert handlers were present all day talking about the birds of prey whilst people with nervous excitement enjoyed the opportunity to have a hawk sitting on their hand! The left aisle of the church was filled with a giant play zone of castles, knights and trebuchets where families could ignore the stresses of the outside world and enjoy playing and setting their imaginations free. A dressing up area enabled people to don a princess dress, become a knight or try on an array of knights helmets before posing for the perfect selfie on a throne.

Two people trying out a range of games on display

The project is part of a wider project, Stolen History – the search for Medieval Luton. There was an exciting array of information and interactive history displays that helped celebrate and explain this forgotten part of Luton’s Story. Amongst the displays included a herb table celebrating the town’s hospitals, and a model of the motte and bailey castle that used to be in Castle Street, alongside an exhibition on the Saxon Kings. The picturesque Wenlock Chapel hosted an area celebrating Medieval writing and manuscripts; with a quill on offer people were able to write their own scrolls and enjoy the beauty of illustrated manuscripts and calligraphy.

The church hall hosted a variety of organisations including Luton Youth Festival classic toy zone, Mary Seacole’s VR Unit, Dunstable Town Guides and the Wildlife Trust. Free refreshments were available as the audience was entertained by performances from Luton Youth Festival Guitar Club, Nurse Dessie Story Time, and Stopsley Primary School’s Performance Poetry.

History Knights are looking forward to hosting further activities and exhibitions during the year. You can view further information about their work and future events at www.historyknights.com . Alongside their research, they also offer a range of school workshops and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events and project has been made possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The National Lottery Heritage Fund is the largest funder for the UK’s heritage. Using money raised by National Lottery players, it supports projects that connect people and communities to heritage. The Stolen History project is demonstrating a clear example of the fund’s mission to use the power of heritage to ignite the imagination, offer joy and inspiration, and to build pride in place through connection to the past.

A Teenager becoming a saxon warrior

Writing with a Quill and Ink

Saxon Reenactors at Luton's Winter Fayre

Play Tables

Medieval Musicians

Saxon Encampment