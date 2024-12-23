Festive programme delivered Christmas magic to Luton town centre

Christmas at Hat Gardens - Mikyla

Luton town centre came alive with holiday cheer this season, as thousands of residents and visitors enjoyed an extended programme of festive entertainment and activities.

The five-week celebration began with the Lighting Up Luton event on 23 November. Funded by Luton Rising, the council company that owns London Luton Airport, the stand-out event brought families together for seasonal entertainment and live music at The Hat Factory, despite Storm Bert creating challenging weather conditions.

Thousands of visitors continued to enjoy the expanded programme of events that followed. A giant snow globe was installed at Market Hill on 30 November, offering families the perfect backdrop for their festive photos. On the same day, the snow machine was switched on at Market Hill, creating twice-daily snowfall which continues to bring winter magic to visitors right through until Christmas Eve.

'Christmas at Hat Gardens' celebrated local talent with uplifting performances by Mikyla, Bramingham Primary School Choir and NGYT (Next Generation Youth Theatre). A majestic 7ft illuminated penguin and cheerful Gingerbread Man brought smiles to visitors as part of the walkabout entertainment.

Christmas at Hat Gardens Choir

When severe weather threatened to impact the outdoor festivities again, Luton demonstrated its remarkable community spirit, with Luton Point shopping centre stepping in to host the events indoors.

Santa's Brass Band and free festive facepainting brought seasonal cheer to ‘Christmas at Market Hill’, with the programme concluding on 21 December as a steel drum band performed festive classics for shoppers.

Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, reflected on the successful season:

"While many local authorities across the country have had to scale back their festive offerings this year, we're proud that Luton has actually enhanced its Christmas programme. Thanks to funding from Luton Rising, UK Shared Prosperity Fund and our strong partnership with Luton BID, we were able to deliver an exceptional celebration for our community.

Lighting Up Luton Bluey

“Even when faced with two significant storms, the remarkable response from The Culture Trust and Luton Point ensured our events proceeded safely and successfully in their respective alternative locations."

Julia Horsman, Engagement Manager at Luton BID, said:

"Our town centre was buzzing with activity throughout the festive period, with families enjoying the chance to meet children’s TV favourite Bluey and businesses appreciating the boost in footfall and revenue that is so vital to our local economy during this crucial trading period. The partnership between Luton BID and the Council has demonstrated what we can achieve when we work together for the benefit of our community."

The successful delivery of this year's programme was made possible through partnerships between Luton Council, Luton BID, The Culture Trust, and Luton Point. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund supported the additional festive activities across the town centre, while Luton Rising's sponsorship made the Lighting Up Luton event possible.