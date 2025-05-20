Final call for £1000 Harlington Community Fund entries

With the 25th May deadline fast approaching, sustainable housebuilder HarperCrewe is inviting local charities, sports clubs and other community groups to apply for its £1000 support fund, the exciting new scheme marking the launch of HarperCrewe at Castlefield Park.

The forward-thinking developer is building a selection of two to five-bedroom, energy-efficient new homes on Toddington Road in Harlington, and has pledged £1000 for a local group nominated by the community for its services.

Supporting and giving back to the communities around its developments is an integral part of HarperCrewe’s ethos, and its new Community Fund initiative allows local people to choose who they think should benefit from the money.

From sports groups to youth organisations, local charities to hard-working community initiatives, HarperCrewe is reminding people to nominate their suggestions for the winner via comments on their Facebook Community Fund post by Sunday 25th May. All submissions will then be counted and £1000 given to the deserving winner with the most nominations.

Danielle Heard, Sales Director for HarperCrewe, said: “We’re so excited to launch our brand-new sustainable development in Harlington and bring the Community Fund initiative to the brilliant people supporting the local area.

“We want to donate £1000 to a hard-working local group, as we know they often work tirelessly to support people without much help. Investing in people who live nearby to our developments is an important part of the HarperCrewe ethos, but we wanted them to have the power to decide for themselves who should benefit. We hope that people in Harlington will take this opportunity to tell us all about their favourite local group – perhaps one where they’ve made new friends, received support in some way, picked up a hobby or learned a skill or sport.

“Not only does that mean that we know that the eventual winner will be more than deserving, it also gives us the opportunity to find out what really matters to people in the local community. We hope to have entries from people from all walks of life and look forward to awarding those who will be able to put this money to good use.”

To nominate a winner for the HarperCrewe Harlington Community Fund, local people should comment the name of their chosen group on the post linked below, and describe why they think it should win by Sunday 25th May.

The winning organisation will be contacted at the end of May, with £1000 to subsequently be given.

To nominate your winner, add a comment here: www.facebook.com/share/p/15AVA2seEd/?mibextid=wwXIfr