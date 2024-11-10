First published Bengali song on Queen Elizabeth II

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a special ceremony in the Council Chamber of Luton Town Hall on 8 November, the DVD of a Bengali song celebrating HM Queen Elizabeth II was presented to the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire as the representative of her son, HM King Charles III.

The song is an inspiring example of international cooperation. It was written by Dr Anwarul Haque, a British Bangladeshi from Luton. Mr Soumyen Adhikari, a renowned singer, composer and music director from Kolkata, put it to music, sang it and produced the accompanying video. It was published on YouTube by the Beethoven Recording Company in Kolkata.

The ceremony was arranged by the United Nations Association Luton Branch (UNA Luton) with the support of Luton Borough Council. The presentation to Mrs Susan Lousada, His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, was made by Dr Haque and Mr Adhikari who is visiting the UK. Dr Haque is an educationalist and General Secretary of Purbachal-the eastern sky, a dynamic Bangladeshi cultural organisation based in Luton. They also presented a DVD to Bav Shah, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, to Councillor Tahmina Saleem, the Mayor of Luton, to Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL, the Chair of UNA Luton and Purbachal and to Dr David Cheesman, Secretary of UNA Luton. The Lord Lieutenant, Susan Lousada, will arrange for the DVD to be given to the King’s office.

The respect, admiration and love inspired by the Queen has crossed international boundaries. This tribute to her represents an outstanding collaboration involving the UK, Bangladesh and India. The DVD includes subtitles in English, translated from Bengali by Dr Nazia Khanum will make the song accessible to music lovers globally, breaking down language and cultural barriers.

Dr Haque (Lyricist), Mrs Lousada (Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire), Dr Khanum (Chair United Nations Association Luton Branch and Purbachal-the eastern sky), Mr Adhikari (Composer, Singer, Music Director), Mr Md Hadi Faisal (Joint General-Secretary of Purbachal-the eastern sky)

This song sets a milestone towards mainstreaming diaspora communities – especially Bangladeshis in the UK - and establishes a great example of international collaboration in the world of music - involving Luton (UK), Kolkata (India) and Bangladesh - the heritage country of the British Bangladeshis.

Dr Nazia Khanum said that the UNA Luton had arranged this event, with the support of Luton Borough Council, 'because we believe that this inspiring example of international, interfaith and multicultural collaboration should be celebrated. It is a musical triumph which everybody can enjoy, about a person who was widely admired across the world. It showcases the strength of the diverse society that is developing lasting and successful integrated cultures across Luton, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. It builds bridges across communities and and has the potential to bring diverse people together locally, nationally and globally through music.'

The YouTube link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtuvtcS_X6E.