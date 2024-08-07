First-time skydiver dedicates 'exhilarating' fundraiser jump in memory of his grandma

By Hannah Walker
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:23 BST

A Dunstable nurse has raised more than £700 for dementia research by skydiving in his grandma’s memory and is already planning another jump. Catalin Calancea, the Clinical Lead at Caddington Grove Care Home on London Road, described the 13,000ft dive as ‘the most exhilarating experience I’ve ever had!’

The challenge took place on Sunday, 4 August, at Hinton Airfield Farm in Brackley, where Cata made good on his fundraising pledge.

So far, he’s raised £766 for the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to his heart as his grandmother lived with dementia.

Cata said: “My grandmother would be so proud, and I’m thrilled to have raised money for research into Alzheimer’s.

Catalin Calancea completing his sky diveCatalin Calancea completing his sky dive
Catalin Calancea completing his sky dive

“The jump was the most exhilarating experience I’ve ever had, and I am already excited to jump again.

“When I jumped, there was a 100% adrenalin rush - the vibes were incredible up there.

“I can’t wait for my next leap in the sky.”

