First-time skydiver dedicates 'exhilarating' fundraiser jump in memory of his grandma
The challenge took place on Sunday, 4 August, at Hinton Airfield Farm in Brackley, where Cata made good on his fundraising pledge.
So far, he’s raised £766 for the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to his heart as his grandmother lived with dementia.
Cata said: “My grandmother would be so proud, and I’m thrilled to have raised money for research into Alzheimer’s.
“The jump was the most exhilarating experience I’ve ever had, and I am already excited to jump again.
“When I jumped, there was a 100% adrenalin rush - the vibes were incredible up there.
“I can’t wait for my next leap in the sky.”
