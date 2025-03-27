Five key habits for successful people: Youth ambassador gets insights from a local expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Between March and May 2025 hundreds of professionals from commerce and industry will be going into Luton schools to provide advice and guidance to young people on their career paths. The aim is to motivate and inspire students with words of wisdom.

Att10tive youth ambassador Maryam Mohamed interviews Montell Neufville who is a well known highly successful motivational speaker, the chair of Advantage schools Luton and Central Bedfordshire Upper Schools and who is also the Managing Director of Att10tive and chair of a police scrutiny panel which straddles the three counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Maryam wanted to know how Montell balances so much work and responsibilities and to get some insight from Montell to share with not only students but parents and teachers to help inspire everyone to multi task and to be adaptable.

Maryam said “Being a young person I wanted to find out abut success from Successful people. Success is a concept that captivates everyone. Whether it’s climbing the career ladder, excelling in personal growth, or making meaningful contributions to society, success is a journey that often feels as elusive as it is desirable. But what if you could unlock the secrets to achieving it? This question has inspired countless experts, mentors, and professionals to identify the habits that set high achievers apart.”

“I explored this with Montell Neufville, and together, we highlight five essential habits linked to success, offering practical insights that can help young people like me and you on your own journeys. “

“What would be your five tips to young people”?

1.Goal Setting: The Setting of Goals to Pave Your Path to Success

“Happiness, unlike unhappiness, is a proactive choice.” This principle underscores the importance of taking action. Goals, when clearly defined and pursued with discipline, act as a roadmap, helping individuals stay motivated and maintain direction amidst life’s uncertainties.

2. Have A Positive Mindset: Unlocking Life’s Possibilities

Mental well-being often takes a backseat in societal discussions, yet it is fundamental to achieving success. A positive mindset is more than an optimistic outlook; it’s a strategic tool for making healthier decisions and overcoming challenges. Studies indicate that 87% of those with a positive attitude are more likely to make decisions that benefit their long-term well-being. Interestingly, maintaining positivity can also extend your life expectancy by up to seven years.

3. Networking: Use The Power of Connections

Success rarely happens in isolation. Networking is a cornerstone of professional growth, offering opportunities for mentorship, learning, and collaboration.

At Att10tive a great deal of emphasis is put on networking, encouraging people to make connections in many different areas and fields. Networking is more than exchanging business cards; it’s about building meaningful relationships that provide guidance, support, and opportunities. Mentors, for instance, can share valuable insights and strategies to navigate obstacles, enabling you to grow and succeed in your chosen field. The connections you nurture today could well become the stepping stones to your future achievements.

4. Live by the Right Values: Do The Right Thing Even when No One is Looking. Be Determined.

Montell's next point was on morals an values. Not something I expected. What do successful people have in common? For Montell Neufville, the answer is clear: determination. “Success looks different to every person,” he shared in a recent interview. “It’s having the determination to get there that truly matters.”

Montell emphasized the importance of perseverance and resilience, reminding us that setbacks and failures are part of the learning process. He advises adopting the motto “Keep moving forward,” a mantra that reflects his belief in resilience. “Your task,” he explains, “is to find a way under, over, around, or through barriers—or to remove them entirely. Ask yourself, is this within my control? Can I act on it now or later?”

Another core value Montell highlights is respect. “Be respectful,” he advises. “Most times, you want to get the best out of people. To do that, you have to help them. You can learn from anyone, so always be open-minded.” This philosophy, captured in his popular saying, “Help people to help people,” encourages individuals to share skills and knowledge, fostering a cycle of growth and kindness.

Maryam added, “I believe Montell’s passion for kindness and helping others reflects a broader vision. If we teach others transferable skills, we can inspire them to enlighten those around them, creating a ripple effect of positive change.”

5. Multitask; Maximize Your Time

Time is a finite resource, and the ability to multitask effectively is a common trait among successful individuals. When asked about the habits that contributed to his success, Montell replied, “Being able to multitask. Some people think I have 10 times more hours in my day than everyone else, but I obviously don’t.”

We all have the same 24 hours, but how we utilize them makes the difference. Montell advises, “Use your initiative; don’t always wait to be told what to do. People don’t like having to spoon-feed others. If they have to, they might as well do it themselves.” His advice is clear: take ownership of your time and responsibilities. Success requires effort and initiative; waiting passively for opportunities is not an option.

This exploration of the five key habits associated with success, from Montell Neufville, demonstrates that achieving your goals is within reach for everyone if we all adapt these values. While definitions of success vary, certain habits—like perseverance, positivity, and networking—remain universally effective.

As our societies and communities evolve, cultivating these behaviours may be the key to unlocking both personal and professional growth. I was grateful to hear this. These habits not only drive achievements but also inspire others, creating a cycle of positivity and progress that benefits everyone involved.

For more insights and guidance on adopting these transformative habits, contact Att10tive Social Enterprise at [email protected] or visit Att10tive.com